European fusion companies launch Fusion Europe to unite and accelerate the industry.

BRUSSELS, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies, from six European countries as well as the Spanish and German national fusion industry associations (INEUSTAR and ProFusion), have joined forces to launch Fusion Europe, a new pan-European association strengthening Europe's position in the global race for commercial fusion energy. Fusion Europe represents 50 companies right from the start.

Fusion Europe provides a unified, independent voice for Europe's rapidly growing private fusion sector. The association is founded on a shared vision of building a dynamic and trusted fusion industry ecosystem that fosters partnerships, promotes European technological leadership, and positions fusion energy as a cornerstone of the clean energy transition. Its mission is to create a fair, sustainable, and enabling environment for business opportunities and technological breakthroughs across the European supply chain.

The launch of Fusion Europe comes at a pivotal time of evolving funding landscapes, growing public-private partnerships, and intensifying global competition to deliver fusion power to the grid. A supportive regulatory environment will be paramount for Europe to nurture the growth of an already world-leading industrial supply chain for fusion energy, enabling it to capitalize on this generational technology for competitiveness, energy independence and sustainable economic growth.

Fusion Europe engages actively with policymakers, research institutions, and industrial leaders in Brussels to amplify the voice of the European fusion industry at the heart of European decision-making. By coordinating the industry's policy advocacy efforts, mapping members' technological capabilities, organizing conferences and educational initiatives and identifying technological needs, the association is central to shaping not just the European fusion sector, but also educating the public about the promise of fusion energy.

Fusion Europe works closely with European and international partners including the European Commission, the Fusion Industry Association (FIA), EUROfusion, Fusion for Energy (F4E), the ITER Organization, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Openness and collaboration are at the heart of Fusion Europe's mission," said Erik Fernández, member of the Fusion Europe Board of Directors. "By uniting Europe's private fusion companies, we ensure that European innovation and industrial leadership will play a decisive role in shaping the future of the global energy sector."

For more information, please contact us at info@fusioneurope.eu.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726593/Fusion_Europe_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-fusion-companies-launch-fusion-europe-to-unite-and-accelerate-the-industry-302500029.html