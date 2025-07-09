Triumpha: Overcome Three Barriers to Successful Strategy

New research by Triumpha and Professor Maja Korica urges leaders to adapt as traditional culture strategies fall short

LIVERPOOL, England, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A striking 71% of CEOs report that executing strategy is more difficult than ever before, according to new research led by Andrea Adams, Managing Director of Triumpha, in partnership with Professor Maja Korica of IESEG School of Management. The findings, published by Warwick Business School, shed light on the heavy burden facing senior leaders as workplace norms shift.

Drawing on in-depth interviews with 27 CEOs in the UK and globally, the study identifies three core barriers undermining effective strategy execution:

Shifting working models: The widespread adoption of hybrid and remote work has eroded traditional engagement and collaboration, with two thirds of CEOs struggling to maintain team cohesion and quickly spot emerging issues.





The widespread adoption of hybrid and remote work has eroded traditional engagement and collaboration, with two thirds of CEOs struggling to maintain team cohesion and quickly spot emerging issues. Changing employee expectations: Leaders are finding it increasingly difficult to foster engagement and a shared sense of purpose, regardless of work location. Gallup data shows 62% of global employees are now disengaged.





Leaders are finding it increasingly difficult to foster engagement and a shared sense of purpose, regardless of work location. Gallup data shows 62% of global employees are now disengaged. Talent attraction and retention: With engagement and ownership waning, 41% of CEOs are concerned about their ability to recruit and retain top talent in an ultra-competitive market.

The research highlights that traditional, culture-focused approaches are no longer enough. Leaders themselves are feeling the strain, with 41% citing increased workloads and a sense of overwhelm.

To overcome these challenges, Andrea Adams and Professor Maja Korica recommend three practical steps:

Lay solid foundations: Build a clear people vision and invest in the relationships that sustain it to create stable, productive, and satisfying workplaces.



Prioritise ruthlessly: Senior teams must align on what not to do, focusing resources on the most critical objectives to drive execution and inspire engagement.



Build capability: Strengthen organisational structures and processes to support consistent, sustainable, and humane productivity.

Andrea Adams comments: "Culture alone won't deliver results in today's environment. Organisations also need aligned leadership, clear priorities, and robust frameworks to generate the momentum required for real engagement and change."

To read the full article, visit Warwick Business School's website. For deeper insights and to access the full CEO research findings, visit the dedicated webpage at triumpha.com/ceo-research-2025.

About Triumpha

Triumpha is a CEO and leadership advisory business founded and led by Andrea Adams. The firm partners with CEOs and C-suite leaders to accelerate strategy, make change stick, and develop high value-creating leadership teams and leaders, enabling sustainable, people-driven success.

About Professor Maja Korica

Maja Korica is Professor of Strategic Management at IESEG School of Management in Paris and a former Reader at Warwick Business School. She specialises in studying the work of senior managers and boards of directors, and the consequences of their actions on workplaces, neighbourhoods and societies.

