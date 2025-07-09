Brighter Graphics Limited Expands Services with Digital Engineering Offering

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighter Graphics is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its services with the launch of Digital Engineering offering. This new venture reinforces Brighter Graphics' commitment to empowering the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector with cutting-edge digital solutions.

"The launch of our Digital Engineering Services marks a significant milestone for Brighter Graphics and our clients," said Shan Chaudri, CEO of Brighter Graphics.

"For over two decades, Brighter Graphics has been a trusted Bluebeam reseller, and this new offering builds on our deep-rooted expertise in empowering the AEC industry to construct smarter and more efficiently. Our Digital Engineering team brings together the very best global capabilities in 3D Laser Scanning, 3D Modelling and BIM, 360 HD Imagery, and Virtual Asset Management, offering businesses cutting-edge tools to enhance precision, collaboration, and project outcomes.

Backed by a highly experienced team with decades of industry expertise and a strong track record of delivering complex digital solutions, we ensure every service we offer is grounded in technical excellence and practical insight."

The new Digital Engineering team is led by Matt Lees, who brings an impressive 26 years of award-winning experience in delivering top-tier Digital Engineering solutions. The UK delivery team also includes Wes Partington and Heather Jones, who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience, ensuring the team is second to none. Known for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, this team has earned a stellar reputation in the industry.

What We Do

Brighter Graphics' four core Digital Engineering services include:

3D Laser Scanning : Utilizing state-of-the-art Trimble X9 scanners for precise 3D point cloud site surveys and detailed BIM work.





: Utilizing state-of-the-art Trimble X9 scanners for precise 3D point cloud site surveys and detailed BIM work. 3D Modelling and BIM: Creating detailed Autodesk BIM models, complete with clash detection and prevention for seamless project integration.





Creating detailed Autodesk BIM models, complete with clash detection and prevention for seamless project integration. 360 HD Imagery: Providing high-definition virtual experiences for remote inspections and efficient progress monitoring.





Providing high-definition virtual experiences for remote inspections and efficient progress monitoring. Virtual Asset Management: Offering virtual site visits and asset tagging for real-time tracking, operation, and maintenance.





These services cater to all industries, with a cross-disciplinary team capable of handling projects of any size, ensuring versatility and scalability.

With over 20 years of AEC industry experience and as the largest Bluebeam reseller in Europe, Brighter Graphics can now offer a full suite of comprehensive solutions to truly digitize construction with proven success. The team's "time served" expertise and advanced Digital Engineering skills ensure a reliable, high-quality service for every project.

Established in 2003, Brighter Graphics was the first Bluebeam reseller in the UK and has played a significant role in the growth of Bluebeam in Europe from its very early stages to its current position as a leading global construction management software.

For more information about Brighter Graphics' Digital Engineering services, please contact:

digital@brightergraphics.com

0207 870 2705

https://www.brightergraphics.com/uk/digital-engineering

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726919/Brighter_Graphics_Limited_Logo.jpg

