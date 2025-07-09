Passport Expands to the UK, Supporting E-Commerce Brands with Cross-Border Shipping & In-Market Enablement Across the Globe

Passport's new UK-origin capabilities give brands full-service support-from storefront localisation to in-country fulfilment in top markets-as global trade disruption continues.

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Global, Inc. (Passport), a leading international e-commerce solutions provider, today announced its official expansion into the United Kingdom, unveiling a comprehensive suite of cross-border shipping and in-country enablement services designed to help UK-based brands grow globally-with tailored support for key markets including the United States, European Union, Canada, and Australia.

From shifting U.S. tariff policy to changing EU import regulations, UK brands are facing growing complexity in their international strategies. Passport's expansion provides a modern global solution: helping brands ship directly to customers with DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) logistics and duty recovery services-or enabling them to move inventory in-market to reduce cross-border friction and improve delivery speed.

"We're entering the UK market at a pivotal moment," said Alex Yancher, Co-Founder and CEO of Passport. "Brands here are known for their creativity, product quality, and global ambition-but they're navigating a much more complex trade landscape than they were just a year ago. Passport's role is to clear the path forward-through compliance, fulfilment, and flexible solutions that let UK merchants grow without friction, wherever their demand lives."

While the U.S. has been in the spotlight-particularly with the rollback of the $800 de minimis threshold and steep new tariffs under the Trump administration-Passport's support extends well beyond any single market. With capabilities in the US, EU, Canada, Australia, and beyond, the company helps brands tailor their logistics and compliance approach by region, reducing landed costs and accelerating delivery times.

This includes Passport's patent-pending Seller of Record® model, an alternative to traditional Merchant of Record approaches that are more common. Passport's Seller of Record® framework allows brands to retain control of their checkout experience while outsourcing tax collection, remittance, and regulatory compliance across international markets.

According to Passport and Drive Research's 2025 e-commerce research report, 91% of senior leaders say global growth is more profitable than ever. Passport's latest launch ensures UK brands can confidently expand-without the typical cost, compliance, and operational hurdles.

"We didn't spin this up overnight," said Chris Ziomek, SVP of Global Sales at Passport. "We've been boots on the ground in London, listening to what UK brands actually need to succeed. That means storefront localisation, carrier-calibrated shipping, hands-on trade compliance, and the kind of tracking and customer service experience that builds trust across borders. We wanted to do this right-and now, we're ready."

To lead operations and deepen regional support, Passport has appointed Jonathan Matchett as Global Shipping Director, based in the UK. Matchett brings two decades of experience in international logistics, e-commerce strategy, and cross-border expansion.

"Passport's expansion is more than just opening doors-it's about unlocking opportunity," said Matchett. "We're based locally, building trusted partnerships and making it easier for UK brands to reach customers in key markets like the US, EU, Canada, and Australia. From duty recovery to local fulfilment, we're delivering modern solutions with a human touch."

In the lead-up to today's launch, Passport hosted a series of invite-only roundtables and e-commerce events across the UK-partnering with firms like Nest Commerce to share actionable insights on tariffs, cross-border readiness, and peak season planning. These sessions have already helped dozens of brands prepare for today's global trade realities, answering timely questions such as: "Given the instability of U.S. trade rules, what other regions should become core growth targets?" and "When should a brand shift from a single central warehouse model to multi-region fulfilment?"

"As a venture studio co-founding brands with celebrities and creators across diverse product categories, we needed a partner who could support international growth without added complexity," said Daniel Rosenberg, Co-Founder of Material Venture Studio. "Passport's expertise in shipping, compliance, and customer experience has given us the confidence and runway to scale globally-without slowing down."

This UK expansion also builds on Passport's recent regulatory milestone: the company is now a permitted and licensed customs broker across all U.S. ports of entry-empowering brands to recover duties, comply with import rules, and avoid unnecessary risk or cost.

Tomorrow, Passport will unveil even more updates during its live product launch event:

"The Global Entry: Passport's Summer '25 Product Release." The webinar-available live or on-demand-will showcase a series of powerful enhancements designed to help brands from around the world scale faster and smarter across borders. Some highlights will include:

Expanded platform support, now including BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and custom ecommerce builds





Customisable branded tracking pages by region, enhancing the post-purchase experience for international customers





A more streamlined Passport Portal, featuring bulk bill of lading printing and enhanced shipment filtering





Checkout tax ID collection, empowering Shopify Plus merchants to meet international compliance requirements with ease

With these updates and more, Passport continues to invest in the infrastructure, flexibility, and localisation tools global brands need to scale profitably-wherever their customers are.

To learn more about Passport's new solutions and market expansions, visit passportglobal.com/product-release.

ABOUT PASSPORT

Founded in 2017, Passport is a global ecommerce solutions provider that empowers merchants-like Dolls Kill, Ridge, Ogee, OneSkin, and HexClad-to grow profitably and confidently in over 180 countries. Combining innovative technology, global logistics, and expert compliance and growth support, Passport delivers the right solutions for the right markets at every stage of global growth. With in-house licensed customs brokers and international trade specialists, Passport offers a seamless, flexible experience-from cross-border logistics and in-country enablement services to duty and tax compliance-to help D2C brands unlock their full global potential.

