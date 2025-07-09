The Australian government has announced AUD 60 million ($39. 1 million) in new funding for R&D projects that promise to accelerate cost reductions for PV and help meet the stretch target for "ultra low-cost" solar production. From pv magazine Australia The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has launched a new AUD 60 million funding round to support R&D projects that can help make the federal government's ultra-low-cost solar stretch goal a reality. The goal seeks to reduce the installed cost of solar to AUD 0. 30/W and bring the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) below AUD 20/MWh by ...

