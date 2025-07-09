Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner CFO and Finance Executive Conference 2025 When: September 10-11, 2025 Where: InterContinental London the O2 1 Waterview Drive London, England SE10 0TW United Kingdom

Details:

Gartner experts will explore the theme "Autonomous Finance: Resetting Financial Leadership in a Changing Economy" during the Gartner CFO Finance Executive Conference 2025. Sessions will cover how in today's uncertain economy CFOs must drive cost agility, finance transformation, digital acceleration and AI adoption while leading change and upskilling their teams.

Audience and Topics:

The conference agenda covers the latest hot topics in finance including driving profitable growth amidst economic volatility, AI in finance and finance transformation. View the full agenda to learn more about the conference experience.

The conference agenda is split into five tracks:

Track A: CFO as Enterprise Leader: Drive Profitable Growth Decisions

Track B: CFO as Functional Leader: Set Your Technology Talent Strategies

Track C: FP&A: Modernize Data, Analytics, and Planning

Track D: Controller: Streamline, Simplify, and Automate Workflows

Track E: Finance Transformation: Revitalize and Accelerate Your Transformation Programs

Keynotes Guest Speakers:

Gartner Opening Keynote: Unlocking Finance's New Identity with Key Habits with Mallory Bulman, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, and Clement Christensen, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner

with Mallory Bulman, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, and Clement Christensen, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner Guest Keynote: Leading Through Extremes: Lessons from the Poles with Ben Saunders, Record-Breaking Polar Explorer, TED "Master Storyteller," and Climate Tech Investor

with Ben Saunders, Record-Breaking Polar Explorer, TED "Master Storyteller," and Climate Tech Investor Guest Keynote: Crafting the Future: Transformative Moments in the Digital Age with Magnus Lindkvist, Futurologist

Exhibitor Showcase

Attendees will get exclusive access to live demos and peers case studies from solution providers at the forefront of finance technology. They will have the opportunity to evaluate the solution providers and learn implementation best practices.

Registration

To register and to find details of the £425 early-bird discount for registration on or before July 11, please visit the pricing and registration page.

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting Rob van der Meulen at rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com.

