Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):
|What:
Gartner CFO and Finance Executive Conference 2025
When:
September 10-11, 2025
Where:
InterContinental London the O2
1 Waterview Drive
London, England SE10 0TW
United Kingdom
Details:
Gartner experts will explore the theme "Autonomous Finance: Resetting Financial Leadership in a Changing Economy" during the Gartner CFO Finance Executive Conference 2025. Sessions will cover how in today's uncertain economy CFOs must drive cost agility, finance transformation, digital acceleration and AI adoption while leading change and upskilling their teams.
Audience and Topics:
The conference agenda covers the latest hot topics in finance including driving profitable growth amidst economic volatility, AI in finance and finance transformation. View the full agenda to learn more about the conference experience.
The conference agenda is split into five tracks:
- Track A: CFO as Enterprise Leader: Drive Profitable Growth Decisions
- Track B: CFO as Functional Leader: Set Your Technology Talent Strategies
- Track C: FP&A: Modernize Data, Analytics, and Planning
- Track D: Controller: Streamline, Simplify, and Automate Workflows
- Track E: Finance Transformation: Revitalize and Accelerate Your Transformation Programs
Keynotes Guest Speakers:
- Gartner Opening Keynote: Unlocking Finance's New Identity with Key Habitswith Mallory Bulman, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, and Clement Christensen, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner
- Guest Keynote: Leading Through Extremes: Lessons from the Poles with Ben Saunders, Record-Breaking Polar Explorer, TED "Master Storyteller," and Climate Tech Investor
- Guest Keynote: Crafting the Future: Transformative Moments in the Digital Age with Magnus Lindkvist, Futurologist
Exhibitor Showcase
Attendees will get exclusive access to live demos and peers case studies from solution providers at the forefront of finance technology. They will have the opportunity to evaluate the solution providers and learn implementation best practices.
Registration
To register and to find details of the £425 early-bird discount for registration on or before July 11, please visit the pricing and registration page.
Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting Rob van der Meulen at rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com.
About the Gartner Finance Practice
The Gartner Finance practice helps senior finance executives meet their top priorities. Gartner offers a unique breadth and depth of content to support clients' individual success and deliver on key initiatives that cut across finance functions to drive business impact. Learn more at https://www.gartner.com/en/finance/finance-leaders. Follow Gartner for Finance on LinkedIn and X using GartnerFinance to stay ahead of the latest expert insights and key trends shaping the Finance function. Visit the Gartner Finance Newsroom for more information and insights.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight that drives smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.
