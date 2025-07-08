NurExone Biologic Inc: New ExoPTEN Preclinical Study Indicates Significant Improvement in Walking Quality in Spinal Cord Injury Model

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) ("NurExone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new preclinical results demonstrating that 100% of small animals treated with a higher dose of ExoPTEN regained motor function after spinal cord injury. The results of the preliminary, dose-ranging study were confirmed using precise measurements using the CatWalk XT system.



Using the CatWalk XT system, researchers assessed ExoPTEN's effect on the animals' ability to walk. All animals (100%) in the higher-dose group demonstrated measurable gait recovery, in contrast to one animal in the untreated group which exhibited minimal stepping.

"This is a significant milestone for our program," said Dr. Tali Kizhner, Director of Research and Development at NurExone. "Seeing the animals regain the ability to walk, with measurable improvement in locomotion function, is incredibly exciting. The CatWalk XT provided us with objective data that strengthens the scientific foundation for ExoPTEN's potential to restore function after an acute spinal cord injury."

In the study, researchers compared medium and high single doses of ExoPTEN, administered minimally-invasively on the day of spinal cord compression surgery, to a control group that received injection of the vehicle only. Medium and high doses used in this study refer to escalating dose levels used to explore potential therapeutic effects and tolerability in animals.

The treatment demonstrated a dose-dependent effect, with 100% of animals in the high-dose group regaining walking ability in both hind limbs, compared to 50% in the medium-dose group, and only 1 out of 6 rats in the untreated control group (Figure1 A-B).

The gait analysis data also showed dose-dependent improvement in walking function. Animals treated with higher dose of ExoPTEN displayed larger paw print areas (Fig. 1C), greater maximal contact area of their hind paws (Fig. 1D), a wider base of support (Fig. 1E), and an extended duration of the paw contact with the walkway (Fig. 1F). These indicators reflect improved balance, strength, coordination and weight bearing during walking.

Evaluation of additional study parameters is ongoing. Notably, the high dose was well tolerated, with no observed side effects. As part of this ongoing work, the Company plans to initiate additional studies to explore alternative dosing regimens, while also advancing the optimization of ExoPTEN's manufacturing processes and analytical methods. These efforts aim to refine the drug's therapeutic profile and facilitate engagement with regulatory authorities.

The CatWalk XT system, developed by Noldus Information Technology, is widely considered a leading tool for studying animal movement1. It uses an illuminated glass walkway to capture footprints and movement patterns, allowing researchers to collect precise, objective data on an animal's motor function.

NurExone continues to advance its research and development efforts, optimizing ExoPTEN's dosing strategies and manufacturing processes, and preparing for regulatory submissions as it aims to launch first-in-human clinical trials. The Company remains committed to developing treatments that bring new hope to people who suffer nervous system injuries.

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar marketsi . Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

1 https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/behavioral-neuroscience/articles/10.3389/fnbeh.2023.1147784/full

Figure 1- SCI motor function after different doses of ExoPTEN

(A) Paw use detected by the CatWalk XT camera.(B-F) CatWalk XT gait analysis demonstrates dose-depen...

SCI motor function after ExoPTEN treatment analyzed by CatWalkXT

SCI motor function after different doses of ExoPTEN analyzed by CatWalkXT