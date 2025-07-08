Vireo Growth Inc. Completes Loan Refinancing and Upsize With a Bank Led Syndicate Arranged by CEO, John Mazarakis

-- Company completes refinancing of all existing senior secured debt through a $120 million self-syndicated term loan with leading banks, at an interest rate of 8.3% --

-- Company also completes expansion of its consolidated credit facilities with an additional $33 million second lien term loan with $50 million accordion to support ongoing strategic initiatives --

-- Senior secured debt refinancing is expected to generate more than $10 million in annual interest savings, strengthening the Company's financial position and enhancing long-term shareholder value --

MINNEAPOLIS, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF) today announced the successful closing of a series of transactions that collectively refinance all of its existing senior secured debt and significantly expand its credit capacity under more favorable terms. The $153 million in combined closing date financing strengthens the Company's balance sheet with over $100 million in cash and is expected to reduce annual interest expense by more than $10 million.

On July 7, 2025, the Company closed a $120 million self-syndicated first lien term loan with a group of leading banks. The facility refinances all existing senior secured obligations and is secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all assets, including real estate and operating subsidiaries. The three-year facility accrues interest at 8.3% (1-month SOFR + 4.0%) and may be prepaid at any time without penalty.

In parallel, the Company also closed a $33 million second lien term loan with a $50 million accordion feature available to support future strategic initiatives, subject to mutual agreement. This facility carries a three-year maturity, accrues interest at prime + 5.5%, and includes a one-year extension option for a 1.0% fee. It is prepayable at any time with 45 days' notice and no penalty. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

These financings follow the recent completion of a series of mergers that expanded Vireo's operational footprint and market leadership. As part of those transactions, Vireo assumed the senior debt obligations of the acquired companies as part of an otherwise all-equity consideration structure. The refinancing announced today represents the execution of a deliberate strategy to consolidate and optimize that debt across the platform.

Following the December announcement of Vireo's recently completed corporate transactions, Chief Executive Officer John Mazarakis and Chief Financial Officer Tyson Macdonald led a targeted process to structure and syndicate the Company's post-merger debt facilities. This initiative delivered on a key commitment made to merger partners: to rapidly refinance legacy debt and position the Company with the financial flexibility to execute its long-term strategy. The resulting outcome reflects disciplined capital planning and strong institutional demand, with the senior facility significantly oversubscribed.

Lenders involved in the financing process cited confidence in the Company's operating model, financial strategy, and leadership continuity. The ongoing role of CEO John Mazarakis was an important consideration in establishing long-term lending relationships and ensuring alignment between capital providers and management.

"We entered this process with a clear objective: to strengthen our capital structure and reduce our cost of capital without sacrificing flexibility," said John Mazarakis, Chief Executive Officer of Vireo. "The strong response from our lending partners reflects the progress we've made and the confidence in our team's ability to execute."

