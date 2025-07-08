Bombardier Inc.: New Paint Facility at Bombardier's London Biggin Hill Service Centre Progressing to Plan as Structure Takes Shape

New 51,000 sq. ft. paint facility being built adjacent to the service facility will extend Bombardier's ongoing commitment to its customers

Two-bay paint facility will provide the perfect complement to the close to 250,000 sq. ft. service facility and employ more than 50 skilled paint technicians

Bromley and Biggin Hill Member of Parliament, Peter Fortune, visited the London Biggin Hill Service Centre on July 4, for a tour of the facility





MONTREAL, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that the development of a new 51,000 sq. ft. paint facility at the London Biggin Hill Service Centre is progressing in earnest with several key processes completed, including ground stabilization and foundation work on the hangar. The hangar steel framework continues to progress and the cladding works have also commenced. Bromley and Biggin Hill Member of Parliament, Peter Fortune, visited the London Biggin Hill Service Centre on July 4, which provided him with a closer look at the exceptional aerospace expertise at the service centre and the development of its most recent expansion.

Bombardier's new two-bay paint facility is expected to employ more than 50 skilled paint technicians and will be the perfect complement to the close to 250,000 sq. ft. service facility, which is fully equipped to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications and avionics installations for Bombardier Global, Challenger and Learjet aircraft. With a targeted completion date in the second half of 2026, the new paint facility will add to the centre's comprehensive service options, ensuring Bombardier's customers have a top-tier option for all their paint needs.

"The addition of the new paint facility at the London Biggin Hill Airport adds a sought-after service element to the already comprehensive offerings for our customers, ensuring they have a complete maintenance experience to help keep their aircraft in the air," said Sander Podgoric, General Manager of the London Biggin Hill Service Centre. "The London Biggin Hill Service Centre brings hundreds of high-paying jobs to Bromley and Biggin Hill County. We are delighted to showcase this important facility to Bromley and Biggin Hill Member of Parliament, Peter Fortune, building on our shared vision of producing high-paying jobs in the region."

"It was incredible to see behind-the-scenes at Bombardier's state of the art engineering facility. It is a great benefit for the borough to have a multinational company like Bombardier set their European flagship service facility here," said Peter Fortune, Bromley and Biggin Hill Member of Parliament. "It is exciting to see their commitment to developing in Bromley with the construction of their new paint facility, creating more local jobs and opportunities, and speaks volumes for the fantastic job that London Biggin Hill Airport does attracting inward investment to the region."

Inaugurated in 2017 and expanded in 2022 to nearly 250,000 sq. ft., the Bombardier Biggin Hill service centre serves as an important economic driver at the London Biggin Hill Airport and the London Borough of Bromley. It is a shining example of how Bombardier continues to enhance the accessibility of its OEM expertise for customers worldwide, redefining its position as a leader in service and support capabilities.

The addition of the new paint facility isn't the only new development at the service centre.. In 2024, Bombardier and F/LIST announced the opening of a contemporary 700-sq. ft. material lounge to provide customers with access to the largest, most comprehensive portfolio of interior materials housed at one of its international service centres.

Bombardier also announced last year the addition of more than 3,000 solar panels on the roof of the service centre and a new line maintenance station at the nearby Farnborough Airport providing light scheduled and unscheduled maintenance as well as Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

