21Shares Launches 21Shares XDC Network ETP on Euronext

New product offers regulated access to one of the most promising blockchain networks in global trade finance

Zurich, 9 July 2025 - 21Shares, one of the world's leading issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21Shares XDC Network ETP (ticker: XDCN), now listed on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam. The physically backed ETP provides investors with institutional-grade access to the XDC Network, a blockchain purpose-built to modernise global trade through tokenisation and digitisation of real-world assets.

Exchange Product Name Ticker ISIN Fee Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam 21Shares XDC Network ETP XDCN CH1464217285 2.50%

The XDC Network has rapidly emerged as a key infrastructure layer for trade finance and cross-border payments. Its integration with financial messaging standards such as SWIFT and ISO 20022 makes it a compelling choice for institutional adoption. Backed by strategic partnerships with industry players like Deutsche Telekom, SBI Japan, and Archax, the XDC ecosystem is bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralised networks.

"XDC stands at the intersection of blockchain innovation and real-world utility," said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares. "As global finance begins to embrace tokenised assets, we're proud to offer investors a regulated way to gain exposure to this critical infrastructure."

"XDC Network is a fast, compliant settlement layer for global payments and tokenized real-world assets - and this ETP brings that vision to life," said Ritesh Kakkad, Co-Founder of XDC Network. "This ETP launch represents a significant milestone in XDC Network's journey toward mainstream institutional adoption," said Ziv Keinan, Head of Markets and Partnerships at XDC Network. "By partnering with 21Shares to bring regulated exposure to European investors, we're enabling traditional financial institutions to participate in the future of payment and trade finance infrastructure. This product validates XDC's position as the blockchain of choice for real-world asset tokenization and cross-border payment solutions."

The 21Shares XDC Network ETP (ISIN: CH1464217285) is denominated in USD (Euronext Amsterdam) and EUR (Euronext Paris), with a management fee of 2.50%. It is fully collateralised by the underlying asset and held in institutional-grade cold storage.

For more information, please visit: www.21shares.com

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com .

Media Contact

Matteo Valli

matteo.valli@21shares.com

About XDC Network

XDC Network is an enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to revolutionize global trade finance through the tokenization of real-world assets and financial instruments. Since its origins in 2017, XDC Network has built a distributed community of developers and enterprises using its technology for efficient data storage, asset exchange, and decentralized applications. The network supports smart contracts, offers 2-second transaction finality, and maintains compatibility with Ethereum tools while delivering significantly lower costs and energy consumption.

DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer's website under www.21Shares.com.

The approval of the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer's Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the "FinSA") and not a prospectus. The 2024 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with BX Swiss AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2024 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website (https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids).

