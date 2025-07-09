COGNITA LAUNCHES COGNITA AI: GLOBAL PLATFORM HARNESSING RESPONSIBLE AI TO TRANSFORM TEACHING AND LEARNING ACROSS ITS SCHOOLS

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognita, a leading global schools group, this week launched Cognita AI - a transformative new platform that integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence with deep educational expertise to enhance teaching and learning across its global network.

Designed to empower educators and personalise student learning at scale, Cognita AI marks a bold step in the group's mission to lead responsibly in educational innovation.

As part of this initiative, Cognita has also announced a strategic partnership with Flint, an AI-powered personalised learning tool built specifically for schools. Following a successful pilot in six countries, Flint is now being rolled out across all Cognita schools - reaching over 95,000 students worldwide.

Cognita AI will continue to evolve, driven by strategic partnerships, ongoing innovation, and a steadfast commitment to putting pedagogy and people first.

Dr Simon Camby, Group Chief Education Officer at Cognita, said: "Cognita AI is a bold step forward in our mission to lead thoughtfully in educational technology. This is just the beginning. Grounded in strong pedagogical principles, it's designed to give teachers more time to do what they do best - inspire, guide, and connect - while enabling students to benefit from more personalised and responsive support. And as technology continues to evolve, so will Cognita AI - bringing fresh innovations that empower our educators and help every learner thrive in a rapidly evolving world."

Key benefits for the classroom

High-quality, tailored learning activities created in seconds

created in seconds Adaptive resources that meet each learner's pace and style

that meet each learner's pace and style Instant formative feedback to accelerate growth

to accelerate growth Guided practice that builds confidence and responsible AI literacy

Evidence-led roll-out

In line with its commitment to making evidence-informed decisions that enhance teaching and learning, Cognita took a careful approach to evaluating AI in its classrooms - starting small, studying results, and learning from real teacher and student experiences.

Cognita's phased evaluation involved six diverse schools - spanning Spain, Mexico, Vietnam, the UAE and the UK - across subjects such as mathematics, languages and essay writing. Results showed deeper student engagement, stronger outcomes and greater capacity for teachers to personalise learning and respond to individual needs.

Thoughtful AI adoption

To ensure thoughtful and effective AI adoption, Cognita is providing:

Bespoke professional development for teachers

for teachers Student AI-literacy programmes that prepare learners for the future

that prepare learners for the future Family-engagement resources for transparency and trust

"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Cognita," said Sohan Choudhury, CEO of Flint. "Through our first partnership with a Cognita school during the 2023-24 school year and the pilot earlier in 2025, we've had the opportunity to work closely with educators at a number of Cognita schools. We've been amazed by their commitment to personalising learning for students, as well as by the focus from Cognita's leadership on embracing AI in a way that enhances, not replaces, the teacher's role in the classroom."

About Cognita

Founded in 2004, Cognita is a leading global schools group with over 100 schools across 17 countries, which are united by a single purpose: empowering students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With more than 95,000 students and 21,000 dedicated staff across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the US, Cognita offers a truly global education experience. Our schools prioritise academic excellence and then go beyond, fostering resilience, adaptability, and a growth mindset to equip young people with the skills they need to succeed.

For more information about Cognita please visit: www.cognita.com.

About Flint

Flint is an AI-powered learning platform built for K-12 classrooms. Designed to support both teachers and students, Flint enables personalized instruction, curriculum-aligned content generation, and real-time feedback, all with educator oversight of AI use.

Today, Flint partners with hundreds of schools worldwide, helping thousands of teachers and students make AI learning more personalized, safe, and effective. To learn more about Flint visit flintk12.com.

