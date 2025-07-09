New CarTrawler Market Analysis Points to Uneven But Resilient Summer Travel

Second quarterly Car Rental Market Monitor reveals bright spots in EV demand in North America and growing payment method adoption in Europe

DUBLIN, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarTrawler, the leading B2B technology provider of car rental solutions to the global travel industry, has released its Car Rental Market Monitor for Q2 2025 at a time of great uncertainty in the travel marketplace. Inbound travel demand to the US is down by as much as 10%, and Deloitte finds that Americans are trimming their planned summer travel spending and opting for road trips. How will this uneven travel demand impact the car rental market?

CarTrawler's second quarter analysis, drawn from its ongoing Car Rental Market Monitor series-which provides a regular snapshot of global car rental and mobility trends based on CarTrawler data and third-party research-builds on Q1 findings to reveal sustained interest in electric vehicle (EV) rentals and increased utilization of alternative payment methods like Apple Pay in Europe. These trends point to a dynamic and opportunity-rich global car rental market, despite headwinds in the broader travel industry.

After last quarter's Car Rental Market Monitor revealed car rental volumes in all markets growing in parallel with travel demand, Q2's analysis shows disparities in U.S. demand as well as intra-European growth. Uncertainty about American trade and travel policy appears to be driving this market disruption. This uneven demand is also reflected in the average price for a 5-day trip in July booked between January and June 2025, which is $531 in the U.S. (down 8% from 2024) and €264 in Europe (+1% YoY).

"Car rental holds steady despite macroeconomic uncertainty," says Gavin Sweeney, CarTrawler's Chief Revenue Officer. "Domestic road trips in the U.S. and strong demand for sun destinations across Europe are maintaining the global car rental market's momentum. As traveler behaviors evolve-toward electric vehicles and flexible payment options (like digital wallets and BNPL)-car rental continues to offer both adaptability and opportunity for travel brands looking to stay relevant and drive ancillary growth."

Steady Demand for EV Rentals

While EV rental volumes remained largely consistent with first-quarter levels, demonstrating sustained interest in electric vehicles across markets, most notably in the U.S. and Canada. In North America, EVs made up 5% of all car rentals (up slightly over Q1). In Europe, they represented just under 3% of all rentals.

Tesla remains the most popular EV make and model in North America, comprising 59% of all North American electric and hybrid rentals. There is more variety in the European and UK markets, with brands including Toyota, Kia, Polestar Renault, and Cupra each capturing double-digit shares of total EV and hybrid rentals. This trend is likely to continue as the influx of EVs from China, particularly from manufacturers such as BYD and XPENG, affects rental fleet composition and drives down EV prices.

New Ways to Pay

While Americans still overwhelmingly use credit cards to book car rentals, the Q2 Car Rental Market Monitor shows that digital payment methods and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options are gaining market share in Europe. The usage of Apple Pay (4.5% of all transactions in Q2), BNPL provider Klarna (2%) and Google Pay (0.4%) all increased over Q1 levels in the EU. In the UK, Apple Pay stood out as the most preferred digital payment method among Britons, capturing over 10% of transactions in June.

These findings indicate that the car rental market remains defined by consumer preferences for flexibility, immediacy, and digital convenience. Travel brands, loyalty programs, OTAs, and any other entity offering car rental options that can meet these consumer demands will be positioned for success in the summer travel season.

CarTrawler provides insights into car rental market dynamics and trends that impact the global travel industry. In addition to the findings discussed here, the Q2 Car Rental Market Monitor also covers changes in average prices for summer car rentals, the increasing prevalence of loyalty program-associated car rental bookings, and the top European rental destinations by volume.

About CarTrawler

CarTrawler powers car rental and mobility solutions for many of the world's leading travel brands and loyalty programs, creating connected travel experiences through the most comprehensive network of car rental suppliers worldwide. Our Connect Platform scales to meet shifting consumer and traveller demand, giving airlines, OTAs, and loyalty programs the flexibility to offer trusted, reliable mobility services anywhere at any time. Handling over 1 billion passengers and bookings annually-nearly a quarter of the world's car rental market-CarTrawler is a leader in the global travel industry.

Data Sources and Analysis

Except where otherwise noted, the data presented in this Q2 2025 Car Rental Market Monitor reflects car rental activity from CarTrawler's extensive travel partners and supply partners. While representing a focused segment of the global car rental market, the findings have been analysed and extrapolated to offer CarTrawler's interpretation of broader industry trends and the direction of the wider market.

