Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zölle, Spannungen & Kupfer bei 5,95 $/lb - Das perfekte Szenario für neue Entdeckungen
09.07.2025
Moonpig Group Plc - Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 09

9 July 2025

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Following announcement on 26 June 2025 of the Company's annual results for the year ended 30 April 2025, the following documents will be posted to shareholders on 11 July 2025:

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2025; and

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 30 April 2025 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's corporate website at https://www.moonpig.group/

The Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00 am (BST) on Wednesday, 17 September 2025 at the offices of Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP, One Bishops Square, London E1 6AD. Further details regarding the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting. Any changes to these arrangements will be communicated to shareholders via our website, and, where appropriate, by Stock Exchange announcement.

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


