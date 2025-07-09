MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Announces National Licensing Agreement with Aloha Mini Golf to Expand Hawai'i-Themed Mini Golf Experiences Across the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) proudly announces a strategic national licensing partnership with Aloha Mini Golf, the vibrant, island-themed mini golf brand developed by entrepreneurs Douglas and Vanessa Molina. Through this agreement, the Aloha Mini Golf experience will now be made available to entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country through a turnkey licensing model.

With two successful locations already open and a third on the way, Aloha Mini Golf-also known as Aloha Mini Glow Golf-has earned a reputation for fun, affordability, and rapid growth. Through this new licensing initiative, MSCH, in collaboration with Advanced Licensing, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSCH, will help scale the Molinas' vision into markets nationwide.

"Douglas and Vanessa Molina have built something really special - an experience that's fun, affordable, and incredibly scalable," said John Bellave, CEO of Advanced Licensing. "They've successfully opened and operated two locations and are on their way to a third. Now, we're proud to help bring their model to entrepreneurs nationwide. With the support of our licensing system, we believe Aloha Mini Glow Golf can be duplicated in cities across the U.S., giving everyday people a chance to build a great income while delivering joy to their communities."

"When we started Aloha Mini Golf, our dream was to build something that brought families together through fun, laughter, and unforgettable experiences," said Douglas and Vanessa Molina, founders of Aloha Mini Golf. "To now see that vision expand nationwide is both humbling and exciting. Having the support of MainStreetChamber Holdings and Advanced Licensing means the world to us-but having our friend and fellow Marine, Tommy Meharey, believe in us and help champion this journey makes it even more special. We're proud of what we've created, and we're ready to help others build something amazing in their own communities."

This licensing program will provide licensees with exclusive regional rights, access to pre-developed branding and design packages, build-out assistance, operational support, and marketing resources. The aim is to create a consistent guest experience across every location - complete with immersive island décor, blacklight effects, and family-friendly entertainment.

"We're excited to help local entrepreneurs launch their own Aloha Mini Golf locations," said Larry Kozin, Founder and CEO of MSCH. "This is more than just a mini golf business - it's a feel-good, high-traffic entertainment destination. With the right partners and the power of licensing, we can spread that spirit nationwide."

"Supporting fellow veterans in business has always been a passion of mine, but this opportunity is especially meaningful because Douglas and I served together in the Marine Corps," said Tommy Meharey, President of MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. "What he and Vanessa have built is a fun, family-friendly business with heart-and we're proud to help bring that experience to communities across the country."

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture, kathy ireland® Logistics, MainStreetChamber of Commerce, and its recent partnership with pop culture icon Bo Derek for the Perfect 10 Mattress and Furniture brand.

A pioneer in business expansion, licensing, and franchise alternatives, MSCH empowers entrepreneurs by offering high-growth, low-cost business models that drive rapid revenue generation. Through strategic partnerships and world-class marketing, the company enables business owners to maximize profitability and long-term success.

About Aloha Mini Golf

Founded by Douglas and Vanessa Molina, Aloha Mini Golf brings the spirit of the Hawaiian Islands to family-friendly mini golf, blending vibrant island visuals with accessible pricing and high-replay value. Each course is custom-designed for immersive fun under glowing blacklights and island beats.

