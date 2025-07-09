Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 exploration plans at its 100% owned Desmaraisville South Project (the "Project"). During the first half of the year, Bonterra's geology team has diligently worked on a comprehensive reinterpretation of the geological setting surrounding the Bachelor Mill Complex. Leveraging the advanced capabilities of VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform known as DORA, the team has identified several high-potential drill targets. As a result, Bonterra is planning a 10,000 to 12,000 meters ("m") drill program expected to be completed by year-end (See Figure 1, which highlights the targeted areas, including those selected with the assistance of VRIFY's DORA).

Marc-André Pelletier, President and CEO commented: "At our 100% owned Desmaraisville South Project, Bonterra's exploration strategy is focused on discovering new mineralized zones near the Bachelor Mill Complex. The 2025 exploration program builds on the success of the 2024 drilling campaign, which identified several high-priority targets. We also plan to test additional promising targets selected with the assistance of VRIFY's DORA. With the recent completion of our upsized financing, Bonterra is fully funded to execute on this year's exploration plans."

2025 Exploration Plans

Drill 10,000 to 12,000 m near the Bachelor Mill Complex, including the Mistik 13, Hewfran and other targets, including a predominantly base metals target and VRIFY's AI-generated targets.

Carry out field work, focusing on mapping, soil and rock geochemical sampling.

Reinterpret the 2023 gravimetric geophysical surveys.





Figure 1: Desmaraisville South Project - Prospective Drill Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/258137_122cb3f4b4e66810_001full.jpg

Bachelor Mill Complex

Bonterra owns 100% of the Bachelor Mill Complex, a strategically important asset for future mining operations within the Desmaraisville camp. The fully operational mill has a current capacity of 800 tonnes per day ("tpd") and is powered by low-cost and sustainable hydroelectric grid power. Permitting is underway to support a potential expansion to 1,800 tpd. The complex also includes a fully equipped assay laboratory capable of processing approximately 6,000 samples per month, as well as a 100-person camp, offices, workshops, and core logging facilities.

Qualified Person

M. Donald Trudel, P.Geo. (OGQ # 813), Director Geology for the Company, oversees all exploration activities on the Desmaraisville Property and has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Trudel is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor gold deposits, which collectively hold 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories and 1.78 million ounces in the Inferred category.

In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. for the Urban-Barry properties (the "JV Agreement"), which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. In October 2024, Gold Fields Ltd, through a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, completed the acquisition of Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion. Gold Fields is now the counterparty to the JV Agreement and can continue to earn a 70% interest in the joint venture by incurring C$30 million in work expenditures until November 2026 (including expenditures incurred by Osisko Mining prior to October 2024). This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the earn in a joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining announced on November 28, 2023, and the acquisition of Osisko Mining by Gold Fields announced on August 12, 2024. The words "will," "anticipated," "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely information with respect to the planned exploration programs and the potential growth in mineral resources. Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacing may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit and such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics, and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets are conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political, and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

