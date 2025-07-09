Copper Tubes Market worth $42.62 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Copper Tubes Market by Type (Type K, Type L, Type M, Other Types), Form (Straight Tubes, Coils, Capillary Tubes, Other Forms), Application (HVACR, Plumbing, Industrial, Automotive, Medical, Other Applications), Region - Global Forecast to 2030", copper tubes market size is projected to grow from USD 29.14 billion in 2025 to USD 42.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Copper Tubes Market"

170 - Tables

65 - Figures

245 - Pages

Several key factors drive the global demand for copper tubes. Among these are the expanding construction and infrastructure sectors, where copper is increasingly favored for plumbing, HVAC applications, and refrigeration due to its strength, corrosion resistance, and superior thermal conductivity. The shift towards sustainable building practices and energy-efficient systems further enhances demand, as copper's recyclability and eco-friendly characteristics align with modern environmental standards. Additionally, advancements in copper tube manufacturing technologies, particularly those that enhance performance in high-pressure applications, are contributing to the growing market interest.

"By form, straight tube to be largest segment for copper tubes market during forecast period"

Straight tubes dominate the global copper tubes market due to their extensive application across various industries. They are integral components in HVAC systems, refrigeration, plumbing, and the automotive sector, facilitating the transport of gases and fluids. The demand for straight copper tubes is driven by their ease of installation, cost-effectiveness, and reliability over time. These tubes are preferred in systems requiring high thermal and electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and mechanical strength. Their adaptability, including the capability to be easily fabricated or bent to meet specific requirements, further enhances their appeal to users. Given the robust growth in construction and manufacturing sectors worldwide-particularly in residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure development-the demand for straight copper tubes remains strong.

"By application, HVACR to be largest segment of copper tubes market during forecast period"

HVACR represents the largest segment in the global copper tubes market driven by several compelling factors. Copper is preferred for HVACR systems due to its exceptional thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance, and durability, making it ideal for heat exchange and fluid conveyance applications. Copper tubes are integral components in air conditioning units, refrigerators, and heating systems, where efficient heat transfer is critical to performance.

Moreover, copper's natural antimicrobial properties contribute to the cleanliness and healthiness of HVACR equipment, ultimately enhancing their long-term efficiency. The growing emphasis on energy-efficient systems, spurred by environmental considerations and regulatory pressures, further elevates the demand for copper tube applications in HVACR. Additionally, the expansion of construction activities, especially in the commercial and residential sectors, along with an increasing need for advanced heating and cooling solutions, continues to sustain high demand for copper tubes in HVACR systems.

Key players

The copper tubes market report comprises key companies such as Mueller Industries (US), Wieland Group (Germany), Hailiang Group (China), KME Group SpA (Italy), LUVATA (Finland), Cerro Flow Products LLC (US), KOBE STEEL, LTD.(Japan), Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC (US), Shanghai Metal Corporation (China), and Quindao Hongtai Copper Tube Co., Ltd. (China).

