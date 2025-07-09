Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Cigo Tracker, Canada's premier last-mile delivery and logistics platform, is proud to announce its official expansion into the United States. As a trusted partner for companies seeking to modernize their delivery operations, Cigo Tracker now brings its industry-leading software solutions to businesses across the U.S., including retailers, 3PL providers, furniture and appliance stores, medical suppliers, and meal-prep services.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Montreal, Cigo Tracker has become a dominant force in last-mile logistics in Canada, helping businesses improve efficiency, reduce delivery costs, and enhance the customer experience.

"Our expansion into the U.S. is a milestone that reflects years of innovation, listening to our clients, and building a product that actually delivers results," said Tarek Souheil, CEO and Co-Founder of Cigo Tracker. "We're thrilled to now bring that same level of service, speed, and simplicity to businesses across the United States."

Services for Smarter Deliveries

Cigo Tracker provides a powerful suite of logistics and delivery management tools, including:

Optimized Routing

Automatically generates the most efficient delivery routes based on location, traffic, time windows, and driver capacity.

Logistics Optimization

Streamlines the entire delivery workflow, from dispatching to driver assignment and order batching, to improved performance and cost-efficiency.

Fleet Route Management

Helps dispatchers and fleet managers oversee multiple vehicles and routes in real time with full visibility and control.

Last Mile Management

Offers tools for real-time tracking, customer notifications, digital proof of delivery, and seamless driver communication.

Cigo Pay

A secure tipping platform that allows customers to instantly and safely tip drivers, with built-in tip splitting across teams.

Cigo Tracker's platform is trusted by hundreds of companies and thousands of delivery teams every day. With SOC 2 Type 1 certification and a commitment to privacy and performance, businesses can rely on Cigo to scale operations securely and seamlessly.

Growing Global Presence

The company's U.S. operations will be headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with continued support from its Canadian headquarters in Montreal. A third office in London, UK is expected to open soon, further establishing Cigo Tracker as a global force in logistics technology.

To learn more about Cigo Tracker's solutions or schedule a demo, visit: https://cigotracker.com.

About Cigo Tracker

Cigo Tracker is a cloud-based last-mile delivery and route optimization platform that helps companies maximize efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and empower delivery teams with real-time technology. Headquartered in Montreal with operations in the U.S. and soon the UK, Cigo serves industries ranging from retail and meal delivery to 3PL and healthcare logistics.

