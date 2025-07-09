Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 9 July 2025 Edison issues report on Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) Edison issues report on Henderson Far East Income (LSE: HFEL). Asian equities have outperformed the US and global markets this year and the manager of Henderson Far East Income (HFEL), Sat Duhra, expects this outperformance to continue, underpinned by a number of structural growth trends, such as the drive to enhance shareholder returns via increased dividend payments. Other supportive themes include financial inclusion and investment in technology and infrastructure. Since our last note, Duhra has continued his efforts to raise exposure to these structural growth opportunities, while still protecting income. These efforts, combined with an improvement in the performance of value stocks, have already improved performance in outright terms. The trust also looks set to deliver an 18th successive year of dividend growth in FY25 (ending 31 August 2025) (Exhibit 1). Duhra believes the trust is well positioned to grasp further opportunities to invest in structural growth, at attractive valuations, as they arise, and to reap the performance benefit of such exposure, including rising dividend payouts, over the remainder of 2025 and well beyond. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



