PR Newswire
09.07.2025 12:48 Uhr
Catering Equipment Trends Powering Growth Ahead of HOTELEX 2026

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's hotel and foodservice equipment industry is entering a transformative stage, driven by three converging forces: automation, sustainability, and space optimization. As digital technologies reshape operational models, the market is rapidly shifting toward intelligent, low-emission, and compact solutions-positioning China not only as a manufacturing hub but also as a high-potential consumption market.

AI-powered cooking systems and IoT-connected kitchens are gaining momentum, with smart fryers, real-time monitoring tools, and multifunctional appliances boosting kitchen efficiency and consistency. The global smart foodservice equipment segment is projected to grow at over 10% CAGR through 2032, with China leading in adoption and scale.

Sustainability remains a critical innovation driver. As China accelerates its carbon neutrality roadmap toward its 2030 and 2060 climate targets, procurement is increasingly guided by energy performance and environmental certifications such as the China Energy Label and CQC. Globally, the commercial catering equipment market is expected to exceed USD 27 billion by 2026, fueled by growing demand for water-efficient, solar-integrated, and emissions-reducing solutions aligned with ESG goals.

This momentum sets the stage for HOTELEX Shanghai 2026, held from March 30 to April 2. As one of Asia's leading hospitality and catering trade shows, HOTELEX connects global brands with hotel chains, F&B groups, and procurement leaders across China's evolving foodservice landscape.

For international suppliers looking to scale in a data-driven, sustainability-conscious, and innovation-focused market, HOTELEX 2026 is the gateway to growth.

Event Details:
Date: March 27 - April 2, 2026
Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai

Booth Inquiry: Junyan.jin@imsinoexpo.com
Media Cooperation: Lizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catering-equipment-trends-powering-growth-ahead-of-hotelex-2026-302501143.html

