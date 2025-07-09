Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report exciting new surface sampling results from its 100%-owned Lac Arsenault Property, located in Québec's underexplored Gaspé Peninsula. This latest fieldwork, conducted in early June 2025, focused on exposing and sampling the Baker and Mersereau veins-two primary structures central to the Company's upcoming bulk sample program.

High-grade assay results continue to validate Lac Arsenault's strong potential to host a precious metals system, while also identifying new zones of mineralization in previously overlooked areas.

Sampling Highlights

Sample BVA2025-004: 28.9 g/t gold, 306 g/t silver

28.9 g/t gold, 306 g/t silver Sample BVA2025-006: 22.9 g/t gold, 399 g/t silver, 17.8% lead

22.9 g/t gold, 399 g/t silver, 17.8% lead Sample Mersereau (unnumbered): 25.5 g/t gold, 447 g/t silver, 18.4% lead

25.5 g/t gold, 447 g/t silver, 18.4% lead Sample BVA2025-008: 5.32 g/t gold, 452 g/t silver, 25.7% lead

These grades are significant for surface sampling and support the near-surface potential for bulk-tonnage extraction.





Figure 1: Samples Maps at Baker Vein and Mersereau Vein

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11663/258245_6cc8655034fdbb8c_002full.jpg

Exploration Program Summary

The June 2025 program included mechanical trenching and sampling along the Baker and Mersereau veins. In addition to confirming historical data, new assays revealed broader zones of high-grade gold, silver, and lead mineralization than previously recognized.

Importantly, three samples from Type-4 veins-historically considered "poor in metals"-returned mineralization of economic interest. For example, Sample BV2025-002 returned:

1.29 g/t gold

39.0 g/t silver

1.04% zinc

"We consider these sample results to be significant." said Mark Smethurst, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Canadian Gold Resources. "Not only have we confirmed high-grade gold and silver in our primary structures, but we're now seeing mineralization in areas that had be previously written off by prior operators. This discovery opens new potential across the property and puts us in a strong position as we advance toward bulk sampling."

Next Steps

Permitting for the bulk sample program is underway. Additional surface work and modeling will continue in parallel to expand the understanding of mineralization throughout the vein system.

QAQC

All technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Smethurst, P.Geo., a Director of Canadian Gold Resources who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

The above-mentioned surface grab samples were collected from mineralized quartz veins exposed on surface. Investors are cautioned that grab samples are inherently selective and serve to prove the presence of mineralization only. Grab sample were put into sample bags, marked and sealed on-site at the sample location. The samples were then transported in secured bags directly from the sample location sites to Actlabs, Hamilton. All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals were completed by Fire Assay. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of two standards and a blank per 10 samples, duplicates are also completed.

About Canadian Gold Resources Inc.

Canadian Gold Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing high-grade gold and silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's flagship Lac Arsenault Project in Quebec hosts multiple gold-bearing epithermal vein systems and offers significant expansion potential through near-surface exploration and development.

