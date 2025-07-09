Valorem Reply, part of the Reply Group and focused on delivering innovative digital solutions with Microsoft technologies, partnered with Art Basel a premier international art fair that hosts shows in Basel, Hong Kong, Miami Beach, Paris and Qatar to enhance the visitor experience. In partnership with Microsoft, they developed Art Basel Lens, a feature within the Art Basel Companion app that uses image recognition to provide real-time information about artworks directly to visitors' smartphones, making it easier to explore and engage with the art on display.

With Valorem Reply, Art Basel introduced a mobile image recognition feature that connects audiences to artworks using Microsoft Azure.

By scanning an artwork, visitors receive structured content about the piece, the artist, and the gallery. The feature supports a more autonomous and fluid exploration of the fair, helping users engage with the artworks that catch their attention and optionally share them on social media with automatic attribution.

Valorem Reply led the development of the AI image recognition pipeline, using Azure AI to train and host models for image embedding and cropping, with the contribution of another Reply company, Concept Reply. Azure AI Search powers the retrieval of visual matches through vector-based search. The backend infrastructure was built using Azure App Service and Azure Functions to manage image processing workflows, and Azure Blob Storage for secure and scalable asset handling.

After being piloted during the Miami Beach edition of the fair to evaluate its performance in a live environment, the feature was scaled for use at the events in Basel, Paris, Hong Kong, and Qatar, ensuring consistency across each location.

With Art Basel Lens, digital interaction becomes an unobtrusive layer that supports discovery and deepens engagement, without interfering with the physical experience of the fair.

Art Basel

Founded by gallerists in 1970, Art Basel is the leading global platform connecting collectors, galleries, and artists. Art Basel's fairs in Basel, Hong Kong, Paris, Miami Beach and Qatar, as well as its Online Viewing Rooms, are a driving force in supporting galleries as they nurture the careers of artists. Their publication, The Art Market, co-published with the Lead Partner UBS, is a commitment to increasing the transparency of the art market. Art Basel's Initiatives strive to create unique artist-led experiences and strengthen local art scenes. artbasel.com

Valorem Reply

Valorem Reply, part of the Reply group, is a prioritized Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner focused on transforming businesses into intelligent enterprises and helping nonprofits achieve more with AI enabled, cloud native solutions, strategic business outcome focus and user-led design. Through our teams of elite practitioners, our passion for doing good and the power of Microsoft technologies, we securely and rapidly transform the way our clients do business. valoremreply.com

