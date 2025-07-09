Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
WKN: 3678 | ISIN: DE00000TUEV3 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
TUV SUED AG Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2025 13:02 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jama Software: Jama Connect Attains Level 2 TISAX Certification from TÜV SÜD

Jama Connect is the only requirements management application that is both TISAX and SOC 2 certified

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Jama Software®, the industry leading requirements management and traceability solution provider, announced today that it has achieved Level 2 Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) certification from TÜV SÜD. TISAX is a security standard created by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).

Jama Connect® is now the only requirements management application that is both TISAX and SOC 2 certified.

This achievement underscores Jama Software's unwavering commitment to information security and data protection. TISAX certification is a critical benchmark for meeting the stringent security requirements of German OEMs and their global supply chains, ensuring that sensitive customer and product data is handled with the highest standards of confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

For our customers, this certification unequivocally demonstrates that Jama Software's solutions and processes embody the highest standards of information security. It empowers organizations to meet stringent compliance requirements, simplifies and accelerates procurement processes, and fortifies trust in an era of increasingly complex regulatory demands and cyber threats. With this certification, customers gain not just confidence but a decisive edge in addressing their most critical security challenges.

"Jama Software is committed to enabling the highest levels of security for our customers. In support of our rapid growth in the automotive sector, we have added TISAX certification to complement our market leading SOC 2 certified application," said Neil Stroud, General Manager Automotive & Semiconductor, Jama Software.

About Jama Software
Jama Software® is focused on maximizing innovation success in multidisciplinary engineering organizations. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, software-defined vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect® requirements management software to minimize the risk of defects, rework, cost overruns, and recalls. Using Jama Connect, engineering organizations can now intelligently manage the development process by leveraging Live Traceability across best-of-breed tools to measurably improve outcomes. Our rapidly growing customer base spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, financial services, and insurance industries.

For more information about Jama Connect, please visit https://www.jamasoftware.com/

Media Contact

Mario Maldari
Director, Product and Solution Marketing, Jama Software
marketing@jamasoftware.com

SOURCE: Jama Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jama-connectr-attains-level-2-tisax-certification-from-t%c3%bcv-s%c3%bcd-1039521

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
