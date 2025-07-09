Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Secures New Contracts from NASA and the Navy to Advance Scalable Quantum and Sensing Technologies

Awards Invest in Aeluma's Highly Manufacturable Semiconductor Platform

GOLETA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies, today announced new contracts with NASA and the U.S. Navy that could accelerate development and commercialization for next-generation quantum and sensing systems.

Aeluma's platform combines the performance of compound semiconductors with the scale of mainstream silicon manufacturing, enabling cost-effective solutions across high-growth markets including mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing.

Aeluma recently unveiled a successful demonstration of nonlinear optical materials integration on CMOS standard 200mm diameter silicon substrates, providing a path to scale complex quantum photonic circuits. The new contract with NASA will advance Aeluma's efforts to commercialize entangled photon sources, a critical enabler for quantum computing and communication systems. By integrating nonlinear optical materials on CMOS standard 200mm silicon, Aeluma provides a path to scale complex quantum photonic circuits while meeting NASA's stringent SWaP (size, weight, and power) requirements.

The new U.S. Navy contract will support Aeluma's low SWaP imaging sensors for next-generation submarine systems. Leveraging its ability to directly integrate SWIR (shortwave infrared) sensors on silicon, Aeluma enables multi-spectrum VIS (visible) + SWIR sensing in a single, compact chip. This technology is also directly aligned with Aeluma's commercial roadmap across mobile, AR/VR, robotics, and industrial sensing.

"We continue to build momentum in scaling our high-performance semiconductor platform for a diversity of applications across quantum, communications, and sensing," said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. "These contracts provide additional funding to accelerate development and commercialization, and to strengthen our relationships with government agencies, partners, and customers. Each contract we have secured is synergistic with our go-to-market strategy aimed at bringing performance semiconductors to high-growth commercial markets."

About Aeluma

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops photonics and optoelectronics for sensing, computing, and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including mobile, defense and aerospace, AI, automotive, AR/VR, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

ir@aeluma.com

SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aeluma-secures-new-contracts-from-nasa-and-the-navy-to-advance-scalabl-1046201