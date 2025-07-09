Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities and assay results from the ongoing exploration at the Levack Mine (Figure 1).

Highlights from the new assay results include:

MLV-25-14A (Levack No.3 Footwall) 0.9% Cu, 1.6% Ni and 6.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.9 metres

Including 2.6% Cu, 8.1% Ni, 17.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.6 metres

MLV-25-10 (Levack Keel Zone) 25.1% Cu, 0.2% Ni, 4.5 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres

MLV-25-11 (Levack Keel Zone) 25.7% Cu, 0.3% Ni, 0.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres

And 0.2% Cu, 0.1% Ni, 9.5 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.6 metres

Dave King, SVP Exploration and Geoscience, stated, "We are excited to announce additional assay results from our ongoing diamond drilling program at Levack, including results from our initial deep footwall exploration hole beneath the No. 3 Orebody. Drillhole MLV-25-14A intersected Cu-Ni-PGE rich mineralization up to 2.6% Cu, 8.1% Ni, 17.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.6m within an under-explored structural trend between the No. 3 Orebody and the Morrison Deposit. This style of high-grade, Ni sulphide veins is similar to the mineralization encountered in the upper levels of the Morrison Deposit near the contact Ni-Cu zones, which transitioned to Cu-PGE rich veining at depth. I believe the Levack footwall environment has the potential to host additional significant footwall deposits and we are encouraged by the results of our initial exploration drilling. We are working to mobilize underground diamond drills at Levack to continue testing these priority footwall target areas more efficiently over the coming months."

Diamond Drilling

There are currently two surface diamond drills operating at Levack Mine, one completing near surface infill and metallurgical drillholes on the No. 1 and No. 2 zones, and a second drill exploring the footwall environment between the No. 3 Ni-Cu orebody and the Morrison Cu-Ni-PGE Deposit ("Exploration Target Area" as shown in Figure 3). Assay results presented today, include initial drill results from the Exploration Target Area located in the footwall environment between the No. 3 and Morrison deposits, along with additional drill results from the Keel Zone at Levack.

Footwall Exploration Drilling Between the No. 3 & Morrison Deposits

Based on existing drill data, geological and geophysical interpretations, Magna believes that the footwall environment at Levack remains prospective for new Cu-PGE discoveries. Magna has recently commenced exploration drilling for Cu-PGE systems in the footwall environment at Levack and has completed the initial drillhole, MLV-25-014A, confirming mineralization along an interpreted structural trend between the No. 3 Ni-Cu Orebody and the Morrison Cu-PGE-Ni Deposit (Figures 2-4). Hole MLV-25-014A returned 1.7% Cu, 0.9% Ni and 3.3 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.4 metres, including 7.9% Cu, 0.9% Ni and 3.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres, and 0.9% Cu, 1.6% Ni and 6.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.9 metres, including 2.6% Cu, 8.1% Ni and 17.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.6 metres. Mineralization was intersected approximately 100 metres down plunge of the No. 3 orebody towards the Morrison Deposit. Previous underground drilling associated with the development of the Morrison Deposit intersected high grade, massive sulphide veins along this structural trend, which remains open to the northeast (Figures 2 and 4). Although these mineralized intervals near drillhole MLV-25-14A are narrow, the structural trend remains open down-plunge and along strike towards the Morrison Cu-PGE Deposit and sulphide vein thickness could increase in the appropriate geological environment. Magna is completing downhole geophysical surveys, and these results will be considered as follow-up drilling continues within this exploration area. Additional results will be reported as the drilling program progresses.

Keel Zone Drilling

Drilling in the Keel zone has continued to intersect narrow massive sulphide veins, including 25.1% Cu, 0.2% Ni, 4.5 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres in drillhole MLV-25-10 and 25.7% Cu, 0.3% Ni, 0.8 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres in drillhole MLV-25-11 (Figure 5). These narrow massive sulphide intersections represent incremental expansions on the margins of the known Keel zone. In addition to the Keel Zone massive sulphide veins, some drillholes have intersected a second zone of lower sulphide, precious metal mineralization in the footwall of the main Keel Zone vein. These include intersections up to 0.2% Cu, 0.1% Ni, 9.5 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 2.7 metres in drillhole MLV-25-11 and 0.8% Cu, 0.4% Ni, 7.4 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 3.0 metres in previously reported drillhole MLV-25-02A. Low sulphide, high precious metal zones are common in footwall environments adjacent to or near the margins of footwall Cu vein systems, and can form zones of economic mineralization such as the McCreedy West PM Deposit. Further drilling is required to understand the extent and quantity of this style of mineralization at the Levack Keel Zone. See Table 1 for a complete summary of assay results reported today. Drillhole collar information is provided in Table 2.

Figure 1: Location of Magna Mining Existing Properties, and Key Sudbury Infrastructure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/258195_882c4e6d44d93985_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Oblique 3D View Looking Southwest, Showing the Levack No.3-Morrison Footwall Exploration Area and the Location of Drillhole MLV-25-14A

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/258195_882c4e6d44d93985_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Vertical Section Showing Drillhole MLV-25-14A and Historical Drillhole Intersections in the Area. See Figure 2 for the Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/258195_882c4e6d44d93985_004full.jpg





Figure 4: Inclined Plan View Showing the Structural Trend Between the No. 3 Orebody and the Morrison Cu-PGE Deposit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/258195_882c4e6d44d93985_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Vertical Section Showing the Magna Keel Zone Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/258195_882c4e6d44d93985_006full.jpg

Table 1: Summary of Drillhole Results

Drillhole Property Zone From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

% Ni

% Co

% Pt

g/t Pd

g/t Au

g/t TPM

g/t NiEq CuEq MLV-25-10 Levack Keel 181.67 191.63 9.96 1.93 0.07 0.00 0.06 0.30 0.05 0.41 1.16 2.07 Including 181.67 182.00 0.33 6.68 0.95 0.01 0.05 0.08 0.06 0.19 4.43 7.89 And Including 186.27 186.67 0.40 6.00 0.04 0.00 0.13 0.90 0.10 1.13 3.43 6.11 And Including 191.33 191.63 0.30 25.08 0.16 0.01 0.23 4.18 0.07 4.48 14.25 25.37 and 199.90 200.90 1.00 5.64 0.04 0.00 0.08 0.33 0.20 0.61 3.19 5.67 MLV-25-11 Levack Keel 258.00 258.29 0.29 25.74 0.30 0.00 0.31 0.41 0.05 0.77 14.18 25.24 and 360.62 360.92 0.30 4.59 0.72 0.01 3.87 11.83 0.21 15.91 5.37 9.55 Keel PM and 363.35 365.92 2.57 0.23 0.10 0.00 3.81 4.99 0.72 9.53 1.67 2.97 MLV-25-12 Levack Keel 146.98 147.36 0.38 2.85 0.07 0.00 0.97 1.20 4.82 6.99 3.33 5.94 and 208.50 209.90 1.40 1.27 0.11 0.00 0.11 0.84 0.06 1.01 0.93 1.66 MLV-25-13 Levack Keel 157.50 158.05 0.55 5.20 0.15 0.00 0.73 3.47 0.21 4.41 3.58 6.38 and 176.73 177.03 0.30 3.28 0.78 0.01 0.44 0.73 0.09 1.26 2.62 4.67 and 226.50 227.08 0.58 1.17 1.67 0.01 0.38 0.73 0.07 1.18 2.23 3.97 and 245.10 245.40 0.30 3.80 1.43 0.00 0.22 0.44 0.01 0.67 3.34 5.95 MLV-25-14A Levack Levack Contact 340.26 355.55 15.29 0.33 0.80 0.03 0.20 0.20 0.02 0.42 0.96 1.70 Including 350.82 355.55 4.73 0.56 1.09 0.04 0.41 0.46 0.04 0.90 1.40 2.50 No. 3 Footwall 790.38 792.80 2.42 1.70 0.92 0.02 1.29 1.88 0.08 3.25 2.19 3.90 Including 792.50 792.80 0.30 7.87 0.89 0.00 1.43 1.61 0.05 3.09 5.42 9.65 and 799.50 802.42 2.92 0.86 1.60 0.01 0.79 5.19 0.08 6.06 2.71 4.82 Including 799.50 800.07 0.57 2.59 8.07 0.04 3.41 14.36 0.03 17.80 10.83 19.28 MLV-25-15 Levack Keel 257.78 258.25 0.47 5.61 0.79 0.01 1.22 3.07 15.65 19.94 8.96 15.95 and 272.80 277.58 4.78 1.76 0.14 0.00 0.31 0.45 0.17 0.93 1.22 2.17 Including 277.28 277.58 0.30 19.59 0.09 0.00 1.00 4.11 0.51 5.62 11.46 20.40

All lengths are downhole length. True widths are uncertain at this time.

Ni Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Ni $/lb.

Cu Eq % = (Ni% x 85% Recovery 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Cui $/lb.

Metal prices in US$: $7.30/lb Ni, $4.10/lb Cu, $15.00/lb Co, $1,000/oz Pt, $1,050/oz Pd and $2,200/oz Au.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Coordinates

BHID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth MLV-25-10 471465 5166720 343 293 52 350 MLV-25-11 471516 5166874 379 238 45 390 MLV-25-12 471465 5166720 342 325 56 401 MLV-25-13 471516 5166873 379 208 45 326 MLV-25-14A 472184 5166955 341 162 80 1198 MLV-25-15 471515 5166874 379 250 45 350

*Drillhole Coordinates are in Coordinate System NAD 83 Zone 17

Qualified Person for Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience for Magna Mining Inc. and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Control

Sample QA/QC procedures for Magna have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays for transport to Magna's core facilities. Levack drilling utilizes NQ sized core and McCreedy West utilizes BQTK sized core. The core is then logged, and samples marked in intervals of up to 1.5m. Levack drill core is split and sampled ½ core, and McCreedy west is whole core sampled. Samples are then put into plastic bags with 10 bagged samples being placed into rice bags for transport to SGS Laboratories in Garson, Ontario for preparation, which are then shipped to Lakefield, Ontario for analysis. Samples are submitted in batches of 50 with 4 QA/QC samples including, 2 certified reference material standards and 2 samples of blank material.

