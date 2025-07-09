The acquisition expands on Clarity AI's market leading climate engagement offering for global retail and commercial banking financial institutions

Clarity AI, one of the world's largest and most awarded technology and AI firms in sustainability, today announced the acquisition of ecolytiq, a leading provider of in-app climate engagement solutions for financial institutions and their millions of retail and commercial banking customers globally. This strategic move further reinforces Clarity AI's position at the forefront of the rapidly expanding sustainability tech sector, strengthening its dominance in delivering impactful, data-driven solutions that empower individuals and organizations to make more sustainable choices.

With this acquisition, Clarity AI expands its class-leading product portfolio, serving a broad spectrum of market participants-from institutional investors and global corporations to retail banks and individual consumers. The company's modular, AI-powered platform is designed to embed sustainability intelligence into every decision at scale, transforming complex data into actionable insights that drive responsible consumption and investment.

ecolytiq's platform, now part of Clarity AI's suite, specializes in analyzing real-time transaction data to quantify environmental footprints and deliver high-impact sustainability content, powered by behavioural science and designed for measurable impact. Its white-label solutions have enabled banks and financial institutions across Europe and beyond to engage millions of consumers and business clients, fostering climate-positive behavior change through timely and compelling insights. Notably, this has been amplified through ecolytiq's long-term strategic partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments with approximately 14,500 financial institution clients worldwide. As part of the acquisition, Visa has become an investor and strategic partner of Clarity AI.

"This acquisition is more than a strategic move; it's a declaration of intent," said Rebeca Minguela, Founder and CEO of Clarity AI. "We are transforming sustainability insights into a catalyst for action. ecolytiq's platform aligns perfectly with our mission to embed sustainability intelligence into every decision-from multi-billion-dollar portfolios to everyday purchases. Together, we're setting a new standard for how financial institutions engage consumers with data that drives meaningful change."

David Lais, Co-Founder and Managing Director at ecolytiq, added: "ecolytiq was founded with the idea that banking can be a powerful catalyst for climate action. The mission has always been to empower individuals to drive positive climate impact at scale through their everyday purchasing decisions. By joining forces with Clarity AI, we're taking that vision to the next level-combining our behavioral science-based climate engagement technology with a world-class, AI driven sustainability platform. Together, we're accelerating the transition to a greener future-powered by the best available data and backed by purpose."

Positioning for Growth as a Tech-Driven Sustainability Leader

Clarity AI has established itself as a leader in sustainability intelligence, recognized by Forrester as a Leading Provider for two consecutive reports. The company currently serves a direct network of clients managing approximately $70 trillion in assets, with its influence spanning institutional investors, corporates, and consumers worldwide.

By integrating ecolytiq's consumer-centric platform, Clarity AI not only strengthens its consumer engagement capabilities, but also expands its reach as a comprehensive, tech-first sustainability provider. With a proven track record of converting complex datasets into actionable intelligence, Clarity AI continues to set the benchmark for how financial institutions, corporations, and investors leverage AI to drive sustainability outcomes at scale.

About Clarity AI

Clarity AI is the leading sustainability tech company, leveraging advanced technology and AI to provide data-driven environmental and social insights to investors, corporates, governments, and consumers. AI has been at the core of Clarity AI's offering from the start, supporting a fully flexible set of data solutions, insights, analytics capabilities, and tools used for portfolio management, corporate research and engagement, benchmarking, regulatory reporting, online banking, and e-commerce. Clarity AI was named a leader by independent research in The Forrester Wave: ESG Data Analytics, Q3 2024.

Within the investment sector, Clarity AI serves a direct network of clients managing around $70 trillion in assets and includes firms like Nordea and Santander. Our strategic partnerships with financial institutions such as BlackRock, BNP Paribas, Caceis, or SimCorp, allow thousands of users to access Clarity AI advanced data analytics capabilities through their usual investment platforms, ensuring a seamless workflow experience. Clarity AI has offices in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information visit www.clarity.ai

About ecolytiq

ecolytiq enables banks and financial services providers to drive customer engagement through sustainability creating positive impact for both the environment and business growth. The ecolytiq product suite enriches a traditional banking app with information to understand an individual's environmental impact, as well as personalized climate insights and actions to help measurably reduce one's carbon footprint.

Having partnered with leading financial institutions including Visa, TSYS, Tink, HSBC, Piraeus, and Mashreq, ecolytiq operates globally to leverage payment data for a better, more sustainable banking experience.

ecolytiq is proudly a certified B Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250708448855/en/

Contacts:

For any related inquiries, please contact:



Media contact Clarity AI

Aspectus Group

ClarityAI@aspectusgroup.com



Media contact ecolytiq

media@ecolytiq.com