Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of capital markets infrastructure, today announced its latest expansion into NY3, Equinix's newest state-of-the-art International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Secaucus, New Jersey, located adjacent to the critical trading hubs of NY4 and NY5.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250709169369/en/

New NY3 Facility Positions Options at the Heart of US Trading Infrastructure Expansion

This strategic move underscores Options' continued commitment to delivering proximity hosting and ultra-low-latency connectivity at the heart of the US financial markets. NY4 and NY5 have long been recognized as premier electronic trading locations, hosting key exchanges, dark pools, and liquidity venues. As capacity is in such high demand, NY3 represents a critical next step for firms seeking scalable, high-performance infrastructure in the region.

Connected via skybridge to NY4, NY3 offers seamless integration and minimal latency between facilities. Phase one of the facility is now live, with phase two scheduled for 2026 and phase three to follow. Once complete, NY3 will deliver almost double the power capacity of NY4, alongside support for advanced cooling techniques, including liquid cooling and high-density cabinet deployments, opening new possibilities for next-generation trading workloads.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, commented, "This expansion is a pivotal milestone in our North American growth strategy. NY3 allows us to offer clients immediate access to one of the most in-demand colocation zones in the world, with the scale and future-proofing they need for the next decade."

The launch forms part of Options' global infrastructure investment roadmap, which includes continued expansion in key market centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Brian Stein, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Products Services at Equinix, added, "We value our partnership with Options and are proud to support this next phase of their growth. NY3 gives them the infrastructure, performance, and proximity they need to meet rising demand in one of the most critical trading hubs in the world. We're excited to see what they do next and to help enable their continued success."

Today's announcement builds on a series of strategic infrastructure milestones for Options, each underscoring the firm's global commitment to high-performance training environments, from the launch of ultra-low latency Layer 1 deployment with JPX, to successful go-live in Aruba IT3 Bergamo with Euronext, and the delivery of a managed service platform at the Tadawul Exchange in Saudi Arabia. NY3 marks the latest step in their ongoing investment in next generation trading infrastructure.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250709169369/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Niall McAleer, niall.mcaleer@options-it.com