Rabanne and Miraval Studios revive the sound of a visionary era

Rabanne remixes its own story:

the revival of a cult classic and a call to a new generation of artists

PARIS, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 1980s, Paco Rabanne wasn't just dressing bodies - he was setting spirits in motion. Always ahead of his time, he was one of the first designers to merge fashion, music, and culture in a bold, forward-thinking way. Through his label Paco Rabanne Design and the Centre 57, he brought Afro, disco, and funk artists into the heart of Paris's creative scene, championing diversity, inclusivity, and cultural hybridity.

"What I love is making music. Caribbean music, African music - all kinds of things. A fashion designer should also be a man of the arts, a complete artist." Monsieur Rabanne (1984)

Today, Rabanne revives that musical legacy with a unique project in collaboration with the legendary Miraval Studios: a full remaster of his original Afro-disco catalog, brought to life with the expertise of producer Damien Quintard.

On July 9, the iconic single "Listen To The Music" by Judy Carter, originally released in 1983, returns to streaming platforms in a fully remastered version - produced at Miraval, France's most coveted recording studio.

Quintard comments,"Remastering this track means bringing back a raw, joyful, and strikingly modern energy from the Paco Rabanne Design catalog. Judy Carter has that pop elegance and sense of freedom that perfectly matches the sonic identity of Miraval."

To celebrate this revival, Rabanne is launching the RabanneRemix challenge, an open call to producers, beatmakers, musicians and creators worldwide. The goal: to remix the original track and share their own vision of tomorrow's sound.

At stake: an exclusive residency at Miraval Studios in October 2025, to co-produce a brand-new track alongside world-class engineers. A once-in-a-lifetime chance to contribute to the rebirth of the Paco Rabanne musical identity - and to write a new page in this visionary story.

This challenge is an invitation to collective creation, in the spirit of Paco Rabanne, who always believed fashion and music were living, evolving languages - meant to be shared.

"Music has always been at the heart of Rabanne's DNA. As early as 1966, Monsieur Rabanne was a pioneer in integrating music into his runway shows, creating a unique and avant-garde experience. He later developed a truly holistic approach to the artform, launching his own label and founding dedicated spaces like Centre 57. Bringing this musical heritage back to life felt not only natural - it felt essential. That's why we're especially proud to collaborate with one of the most iconic studios in the industry: Miraval Studios. We're excited to see how a new generation of artists will take ownership of this track and breathe new life into it." Vincent Thilloy - President, Rabanne

To support this new wave of talent, TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists-owned by Believe, one of the world's leading digital music companies-has joined the project and will ensure the remixers' music reaches audiences worldwide.

Project Timeline

July 2025: Release of the Listen To The Music remaster and launch of the RabanneRemix challenge on TikTok

September 2025: Residency at Miraval Studios with the selected artist and Damien Quintard

End of October 2025: Release of the final remix, produced at Miraval Studios, distributed via TuneCore

