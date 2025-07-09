Jared Davidson, George Lyons, Kate O'Meara, and Kelly Phelan are promoted to Partner

Asante Capital Group ("Asante"), a leading global private markets placement and advisory group, today announced the promotion of four tenured executives to Partner: Jared Davidson, George Lyons, Kate O'Meara and Kelly Phelan. Spanning across its New York, Munich and London offices, Asante's four new partners add to a deep bench of nine total partners across the globe.

Jared Davidson, New York: Since joining Asante in 2019, Jared has played a key role in managing the firm's North American fundraisings, maintaining a close relationship with some of the largest U.S. investors in particular, helping managers grow and institutionalize their franchises. Jared has led or co-led several successful middle market private equity fundraisings across various mid-market funds based in North America, raising over $12 billion of capital in aggregate. Prior to joining Asante in 2019, Jared worked in fundraising and investor relations roles at American Securities, KKR, and GCM Grosvenor.

George Lyons, Munich: In addition to managing Asante's Munich office, which opened in 2022 under his leadership, George focuses on the firm's European fundraisings, having led successful capital raises aggregating over $15 billion of capital. George's integral role spearheading the Munich office and deepening Asante's investor networks across the DACH region has resulted in several oversubscribed primary fundraisings in the past three years. Before joining Asante more than a decade ago, George worked as a corporate lawyer in the financial institutions group at Clifford Chance and spent a year on secondment to BlackRock's institutional legal team.

Kate O'Meara, London: Managing and leading several of Asante's European buyout fundraisings, Kate has aggregated over $14 billion of capital, raised from leading institutional LPs across North America, Europe and Asia. Prior to joining Asante in 2016, Kate served as an analyst at the Royal Bank of Scotland and as a project manager on real estate construction projects in New York and Dublin. She was recently recognized by Private Equity International on its annual Future 40 list, honoring professionals for their leadership and quality of work in the private equity sector.

Kelly Phelan, New York: Kelly manages several of Asante's North American fundraisings across growth and buyouts, whilst also spearheading LP relationships across Canada and the northeast United States. She has led the successful execution of fundraises across middle market private equity, aggregating almost $14 billion of total commitments. Prior to joining the firm in 2017, she served as a vice president at MVision Private Equity Advisers and, prior to that, gained experience as an investment banking analyst at firms including Goldman Sachs and CIBC World Markets.

"We are thrilled to commend Jared, George, Kate and Kelly on their promotions to Partner, recognizing the instrumental roles they have played in Asante's continued growth and record results in recent years," said Fraser van Rensburg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Asante. "With over 30 years of combined tenure at Asante, their achievements and proven leadership are integral to our global expansion and helping our GPs grow their businesses."

"The significant impact and successful results Jared, George, Kate and Kelly have achieved for our GP clients, while navigating the complexities of today's fundraising landscape, are extremely impressive," added Warren Hibbert, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Their dedication and influence across their teams and respective offices, paired with their exceptional talent, will continue to drive growth while ensuring our GP clients are positioned for long-term success."

About Asante

Asante Capital Group is a leading independent private equity placement and advisory group. Founded in 2010, the firm has offices in London, New York City, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Munich. The team of over 70 professionals, has advised on over $100 billion of successful private capital raisings across the globe, raising capital from North American, European, Middle East and Asia-Pacific-based investors. Asante specializes in GP advisory and fundraising support across primary, direct and secondary investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250708661667/en/

Contacts:

Prosek Partners

Pro-asantecapital@prosek.com