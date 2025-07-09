Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) ("Hercules" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a large-scale (>100 square kilometre) magnetotelluric and natural-source induced polarization ("MT-NSIP") geophysical survey by Moombarriga USA ("M-Geo") over the Company's Hercules Property in western Idaho (the "Property"), including its flagship Leviathan porphyry copper discovery and newly-added claims. An additional 20 square kilometres was surveyed on the adjacent Cuddy Mountain property1, held by Scout Discoveries Corp. ("Scout"), as part of a collaborative survey initiative.

The combined 120 km² dataset is now being processed and inverted as a single contiguous block, which allows resistivity to be reliably modelled to depths of up to six (6) kilometres, significantly beyond the ~800-metre penetration achieved from the conventional DC-IP survey completed in 2023.

Survey Highlights

Expanded Coverage : The 120 km² MT-NSIP survey expands upon the previous 12 km² and 11 km² DC-IP grids completed by Hercules and Scout, respectively.

Superior Depth Penetration : By utilizing long-wavelength natural currents, MT-NSIP enables imaging at depths an order of magnitude greater than the previous active-source DC-IP methods.

MT Resistivity Applications : Mapping of regional fault structures and structural intersections. Advanced interpretation of alteration zonation. Porphyry centres often present as a conductive phyllic halo surrounding a resistive potassic core.

NSIP Innovation: NSIP is a novel emerging method to derive deep chargeability data, up to two (2) kilometres depth, using the same natural-source input as MT. Partially funded by a third party, this survey may serve as a pioneering industry case study if its results prove successful. The survey aims to explore for extensions of the Leviathan porphyry and potentially identify other centres associated with disseminated sulfide mineralization, which may occur within the project area.





Figure 1: MT-NSIP stations relative to previous conventional active-source DC-IP surveys on the Hercules Property and adjacent Cuddy Mountain project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9425/258207_af38b2c864ffb806_002full.jpg

Discussion and Preliminary Analysis

The decision to collaborate with Scout on a broader regional survey served two strategic purposes:

Regional Fault Targeting: Modelling at this scale enhances the ability to interpret large structural corridors, which often serve as conduits for porphyry emplacement. With Hercules' significantly expanded land position (see Hercules March 4, 2025 news release), the potential for additional concealed centres can now be further unlocked. Enhanced Depth Resolution: The broader survey area increases the effective survey aperture (area), which enables significantly deeper geophysical imaging.

Preliminary Resistivity Results and Insight

M-Geo has delivered a preliminary resistivity dataset ahead of the inversion modelling, revealing several key insights:

Regional fault structures cut northeast and northwest across the Property, indicating potential district-scale structural controls. A conductivity anomaly associated with the Leviathan Porphyry indicates expansion potential along trend, and provides a baseline for evaluating the prospectivity of other new anomalies across the Property. A prominent resistivity high has emerged beneath a multi-kilometre soil and rock chip anomaly in the Eastern Block Zone. The anomaly appears consistent with a potential buried intrusive stock. New surface mapping demonstrates a folding pattern consistent with doming, which may support the presence of an underlying intrusive stock. Ongoing inversion of the resistivity data will better define the anomaly's geometry, and if successful, chargeability data may indicate the presence of disseminated sulfides.

Next Steps

With field acquisition complete, inversion modelling is underway. Results will be integrated with the Company's existing geological, geophysical and geochemical datasets. The Company anticipates that this integration will yield targets for additional porphyry centres on the expanded Hercules land package.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Dillon Hume, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for the Company. Mr. Hume is a "Qualified Person" for Hercules Metals within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hercules Metals Corp.

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) is an exploration Company focused on developing America's newest porphyry copper district, in Idaho.

The 100% owned Hercules Project located northwest of Cambridge, hosts the newly discovered Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most important new discoveries in the region to date. The Company is well positioned for growth through continued drilling, supported by a strategic investment from Barrick Mining Corporation.

With the potential for significant scale, the Company's management and board of directors aims to build on its proven track record which includes the discovery and development of numerous precious metals projects worldwide.

________________________

1 This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Hercules has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

