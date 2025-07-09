Sapiens International Corporation: Sapiens Named as an AI Decisioning Platform leader in Analyst Evaluation

Sapiens Decision cited as a 'good fit' for customers seeking visionary AI decisioning big thinkers with the capabilities for highly regulated industries' use cases.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS)(TASE: SPNS), a global leader in intelligent SaaS-based software solutions, today announced that Sapiens Decision has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2025. This recognition marks a significant milestone for Sapiens, positioning the company as a leader in an emerging, business-critical technology category that enables organizations to safely and effectively leverage AI for better decision-making and operational outcomes.

Sapiens was evaluated among 15 providers in the highly competitive category of?AI Decisioning Platforms, emerging as a leader based on the evaluation of its product capabilities, strategic vision, and other criteria. The company was cited for its ability to serve the sophisticated needs of highly regulated industries, such as insurance and financial services.

"We believe Forrester's recognition validates our long-standing commitment to delivering operational excellence and business agility through AI decisioning," said Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "We're proud to be a leader in this strategically vital category and to help insurers and financial organizations optimize outcomes, control AI risks, and deliver measurable business value faster than ever before. With organizations facing growing pressures to modernize, adopt AI responsibly, and improve operations, Sapiens offers a proven, enterprise-grade solution that delivers scalable results."

The Forrester report noted that, "Sapiens is a good fit for customers that want to benefit from visionary AI decisioning big thinkers, with all of the capabilities to handle the sophisticated use cases of highly regulated industries." It recognizes the platform for excelling in governance with robust observability, and decision-authoring tools that create a cohesive and productive experience for both business and technical users.

This recognition caps a remarkable progression for Sapiens in the AI decisioning space. The company's success reflects its growing market presence, expanded go-to-market initiatives, and ongoing product innovation, including AI-driven capabilities that extract and manage business rules from complex policy documents and legacy codebases.

Sapiens Decision provides end-to-end, AI-enabled decision intelligence capabilities - from decision logic extraction and no-code decision modeling - to highly scalable deployment, monitoring, evaluation, and optimization. It offers a technology-independent solution to fit any architecture, enabling organizations to reuse their existing infrastructure and governance models.??

The company's AI Decisioning Platform bridges the gap between probabilistic AI and deterministic decisioning based on rules, putting essential governance guardrails around AI-driven processes, while accelerating operational efficiency, time to market, and decision accuracy.??

To access the Forrester report, please?click here.

