In a new scientific paper published in nature, the Chinese manufacturer presented a new tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell based on a bottom cell with a heterojunction design. It also used a new type of self-assembled monolayer that reportedly reduces non-radiative recombination and increases cell efficiency. Chinese solar module maker Longi has presented this week a new tandem perovskite-silicon solar cell based on an asymmetric self-assembled monolayer (SAM) aimed at reducing passivating defects and increasing efficiency. SAMs are currently used as state-of-the-art hole transport layers in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...