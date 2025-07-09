Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, is proud to announce its participation in IFA Berlin 2025, taking place from September 5th to 9th at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds. The company will be exhibiting its latest breakthroughs in interactive AI and robotics, including live demonstrations of its M-Series robot and the newly enhanced B-Series robot, with both models integrated with the Realbotix patented vision system.

IFA Berlin is one of the most influential consumer electronics and home appliance trade shows in the world, attracting over 150,000 attendees from 130 countries, top-tier media, investors, and technology leaders. Realbotix's presence marks a major step forward in the company's global expansion and continued commitment to redefining the role of humanoid robots in everyday life.

"We're excited to bring our most advanced robotic systems to IFA Berlin," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "This event is the perfect stage to showcase the emotional intelligence, lifelike interaction, and multi-sensory capabilities of our technology to an international audience."

On Display at IFA:

Realbotix's most advanced platform yet, the M-Series features 39 degrees of freedom for highly expressive upper body movement. Now equipped with an enhanced camera and vision system enabling real-time visual recognition, gaze awareness, and more adaptive interactions. Engineered with portability in mind, it can be packed into a suitcase-sized case for travel. The M-Series is ideal for live demos, events, and real-world deployment in sectors like hospitality, customer service, and education.





B-Series Robot also equipped with the enhanced camera and vision system.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the robots firsthand and speak with the Realbotix team about their applications across entertainment, healthcare, retail, and personal use. Media interested in interviewing the robots and company management can contact media@realbotix.com.

Visit Realbotix at IFA Berlin, Hall 25, Booth 301, or learn more at www.realbotix.ai. For more about the conference, visit IFA Berlin.

Investors interested in learning more can contact contact@realbotix.com.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered humanoid robots that improve human experiences through connection, companionship and intelligent interaction.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix specializes in realistic, customizable robots built for entertainment, customer service, and personal well-being. Our patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expression, motion, and social engagement, making us a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com: Product site

Realbotix.AI: Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok.

About IFA Berlin

IFA Berlin is one of the world's largest trade shows for consumer and home electronics, held annually in Germany's capital since 1924. As a global platform for innovation, IFA brings together leading brands, retailers, media, and industry professionals to showcase the latest in tech, from smart home devices and entertainment systems to AI-powered solutions and next generation connectivity. With a legacy of shaping the future of technology, IFA remains the go-to destination for unveiling new products and building meaningful industry connections.

For more information visit ifa-berlin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts:

Andrew Kiguel, CEO

Email: contact@realbotix.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications

Email: contact@realbotix.com

media@realbotix.com

sales@realbotix.com

Telephone: 647-578-7490