Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80-per-cent-owned fully permitted Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the first six months of 2025 the Plant was at full capacity and processed 18,500 tonnes of third-party mineral, compared with 14,869 tonnes in 2024 and 13,786 tonnes in 2023. The 2025 year-to-date production represents an increase of 24.4 % compared to the same period for 2024, and a 34.2 % increase compared to the same period for 2023. The Company anticipates the Plant will be at full capacity for the remainder of 2025 and expects to report a record year of production.

Jeffrey Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals, commented: "We are pleased that we are on track for a record processing year in 2025 at Aguila Norte. The Company has identified a potential site for a gold processing facility as we plan to enter into the Peruvian gold space. An ideal location to build a Carbon in Pulp ("CIP") gold processing plant is near water and the power grid. In August the Company will begin the preliminary engineering studies at this location in order to determine the viability for a new CIP plant. The Company is in a unique position compared to many in the junior mining space as we continue to strengthen the Company's financial position and advance our mineral assets with minimal share dilution."

The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. Jeffrey Reeder, P Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian Exploration and Mineral Processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

