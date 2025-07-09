New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), a leader in consumer data privacy and compliant data monetization, today announced two significant product updates:

Reklaim's Privacy Product 'Protect' Goes Global

Reklaim's privacy subscription product, Protect, is now offered as a stand-alone product, giving consumers the option to access privacy protection without participating in Reklaim Rewards. Reklaim Rewards members, who are compensated for the use of their data, will continue to enjoy subscription access to Protect through the Reklaim app in North America.

Sign up for Reklaim Protect at: https://protect.reklaimyours.com/.

Additionally, Reklaim Protect has expanded beyond North America and is now available to consumers worldwide. Individuals across the globe can use Reklaim's suite of privacy tools to proactively remove their data from brokers, monitor the dark web for personal data breaches, reduce their digital footprint, and interact with Protect's personal AI Privacy Assistant.

"Privacy is a global initiative," said Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Reklaim. "Doing nothing is no longer an option when it comes to protecting your data. With the rise of AI and increasingly sophisticated data breaches, every consumer needs tools to manage their personal information proactively. Reklaim Protect makes that possible."

Learn more at: www.reklaimyours.com/learn/introducingreklaimprotect

$10,000 Monthly Jackpot: A Bigger Opportunity for U.S. Rewards Members

In the United States, Reklaim Rewards is launching its largest Jackpot to date - a monthly chance for one winner to take home $10,000 in real cash simply by pledging their Reklaim Points generated from the sale of their data. The more points pledged, the better the odds of winning.

"The Jackpot shifts how people think about their data," said Neil Sweeney. "It's no longer just about small cash-outs, it's about a real opportunity. Reklaim Rewards is turning data ownership into something tangible, exciting, and worth participating in."

The July Jackpot Challenge runs from July 4 to July 31, 2025, with the winner announced on August 1. Reklaim plans to make the Jackpot a recurring feature, giving members a monthly opportunity to turn their data into something bigger.

Sign up for Reklaim Rewards to gain access to the monthly Jackpot here: https://www.reklaimyours.com/download-app.

Share Settlement Disclosure

As part of its previously announced 'Invest' beta program, and pending TSXV approval, Reklaim intends to issue 2,730 common shares at $0.09 to settle $245.70 in data rewards owed to 35 early subscribers of the Reklaim app. This pilot initiative reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to aligning user participation with ownership opportunities. All shares issued under this program will be offset through the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB), which cancels at a minimum an equivalent number of shares to maintain the overall share structure.

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) is a pioneer in consumer data privacy and compliant data monetization. Through its mobile app, Reklaim enables individuals to reclaim control over their personal data, reduce their digital footprint, and choose how their information is used, whether through compensation for data sharing or enhanced privacy protection. With products like Reklaim Protect, Reklaim Invest, and the Reklaim Jackpot, the company offers consumers a transparent, privacy-first alternative to traditional data platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements related to Reklaim's business, product expansion, and promotional initiatives. These statements reflect management's current expectations but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Reklaim undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

