Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
INNIO Group: INNIO and Gfollner Launch IGPS Joint Venture in the U.S.

  • The INNIO Group and Gföllner Group joint venture addresses the rapidly growing energy demand in the U.S. with flexible, quickly deployable energy solutions.

  • By 2028, total output of the container modules produced annually is expected to exceed 1 gigawatt.

  • In the medium term, more than 200 new jobs will be created at the new location.

JENBACH, AT / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / INNIO Group and Gföllner Group have established a joint venture in the U.S., INNIO Gfoellner Power Systems LLC (IGPS). The joint venture aims to meet the rapidly rising demand for decentralized, flexible, and quickly deployable energy solutions. INNIO will hold a majority stake in the new company and will provide its high-performance Jenbacher gas engines, which will be containerized on site to create modular energy solutions.

IGPS in Trenton

IGPS in Trenton

"This joint venture is another important step forward on our growth path. With decentralized plug-and-play energy solutions, we are the ideal partner to help meet the rapidly growing energy demands of the U.S.," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO Group.

Production of the container modules with Jenbacher engines is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025. By 2028, the capacity of the containers produced will be capable of delivering well over 1 gigawatt of output annually. The container modules will be manufactured in Trenton, New Jersey.

"This joint venture supports the expansion of North America's energy infrastructure through decentralized container systems. Gföllner is committed to enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply worldwide," said Dipl.-Ing. (FH) Karl Pühretmair, owner and CEO at Gföllner Group.

INNIO intends to expand its U.S. workforce by around 50 percent in the coming years. In Trenton alone, more than 200 new jobs-primarily in production-are planned. Interested candidates can find more information here.

###

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myplant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey. INNIO Group is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada).

For more information, visit INNIO Group's website at innio.com. Follow INNIO Group on X and LinkedIn.

INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myplant are trademarks or registered trademarks of the INNIO Group, or one of its subsidiaries, in the European Union, the United States and in other countries. For a list of INNIO Group trademarks, please visit innio.com/trademarks. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Susanne Reichelt
INNIO Media Relations
susanne.reichelt@innio.com
+43 664 80833 2382

.

SOURCE: INNIO Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/innio-and-gfollner-launch-igps-joint-venture-in-the-u.s.-1014319

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
