Augmentus Raises $11M to Scale Physical AI for High-Mix, Complex Robotic Surface Finishing and Welding

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Augmentus, the developer of an intelligent no-code robotics solution, announced today that it has raised USD $11 million (SGD $14 million) in a Series A+ funding round. The funds will be used to accelerate regional deployment of its fully autonomous robotic surface finishing and welding systems, fulfill demand from marquee manufacturing customers, and advance R&D into hyper-adaptive, AI-driven robotic systems built for the factory floor.

The round was led by Woori VP, with participation from new investor EDBI, alongside returning backers Sierra Ventures and Cocoon Capital.

Figure 1: Augmentus Founders. From left to right - Chong Voon Foo, Leong Yong Shin, Daryl Lim.

"We're seeing unprecedented demand-and this round enables us to deliver. It allows us to fulfill our growing backlog while accelerating R&D into hyper-adaptive robotics that can perceive and respond on the fly, even in chaotic, high-mix environments where no two parts are alike. These are the hardest problems in automation-surface finishing, material removal, welding-and we're solving them at scale," said Daryl Lim, Co-founder and CEO of Augmentus. "With world-class partners across Asia, the U.S., and Europe, we're not just building robotic software - we're building the future of intelligent manufacturing."

Solving the Core Bottleneck in Manufacturing Automation

Despite growing interest in robotics, most manufacturers are held back by the same challenge: programming remains complex, time-consuming, and rigid-especially in high-mix, low-volume environments.

Augmentus directly addresses this bottleneck. Acting as both the eyes and the brain of the robot, its system eliminates the need for manual coding by combining industrial 3D scanning, AI-driven path planning, and adaptive motion control. Robot programs are generated in minutes, not days-enabling manufacturers to automate even the most variable, geometry-sensitive tasks without the need for robotics experts or production downtime.

"We're not here to add another buzzword to the mix," Lim added. "We're here to deliver working systems that solve real problems-and that's what this funding allows us to scale."

Figures 2 and 3 (Left to Right): Augmentus' vision system capturing the geometry of a complex airplane wing workpiece using high-precision 3D scanning. The scanned data is then processed through the AutoPath software, enabling operators to automatically generate accurate toolpaths without coding - dramatically reducing programming time and eliminating manual teach-in.

Scaling with End Users and Integrators

With over 50 systems sold across more than 6 countries-including Australia, Singapore, North America, and Germany-Augmentus is now focused on scaling execution capacity and delivery. This next phase of growth will be driven by a two-pronged approach: direct engagement with end clients, and a growing network of trusted system integrators. Both play a critical role in extending reach, enabling local support, and embedding Augmentus' solution into existing production workflows.

Figure 4: At our Texas Experience Center, the Augmentus team prepares demos to help manufacturers explore no-code automation up close.

"Collaborating with Augmentus has enabled us to bring a new level of flexibility and reliability to shot peening automation. Their 3D scanning and AI-powered path planning technology complements our expertise in shot peening, resulting in systems that are easier to deploy, faster to set up, and capable of handling a wide variety of parts with confidence. Throughout our partnership, Augmentus has demonstrated a strong commitment to practical innovation and shared knowledge, helping us deliver advanced automation solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Volker Schneidau, Managing Director of sentenso GmbH, an Augmentus system integrator partner.

Figure 5: Augmentus and system integrator, sentenso GmbH, collaborating on-site as part of a joint deployment. Strategic partnerships like this play a key role in enabling scalable, localized delivery and support across diverse manufacturing environments.

The new capital will also support regional expansion across APAC and North America, while ensuring that booked systems for existing customers are delivered on time, at scale, and with full support infrastructure.

Building the Next Generation of Adaptive Automation with Augmented Robotics

With this raise, Augmentus will accelerate development of Augmented Robotics-a new class of hyper-adaptive systems capable of real-time adjustment to part variation, orientation shifts, and dynamic in-process feedback. These capabilities are essential for realizing the vision of closed-loop, autonomous manufacturing.

AI is not a buzzword in this context-it's the core intelligence layer powering motion adaptation, process optimization, and flexible deployment across high-mix, path-sensitive operations. By combining industrial 3D scanning, AI path planning, and adaptive motion control, Augmentus is enabling robots to handle complexity that once required human intuition.

From Concept to Commercial Reality

Figure 6: An Augmentus engineer deploying the solution on-site at a customer's facility. The intuitive, no-code interface enables rapid setup and programming directly in real-world production environments - minimizing downtime and accelerating automation rollout.

While much of the robotics space remains in the pilot phase, Augmentus has moved into full-scale commercial deployment. Its solution has helped manufacturers cut programming time by up to 90%, reduce robot downtime from hours to minutes, and significantly lower the barrier to automation for non-technical teams. This shift enables manufacturers to realize faster ROI, particularly in industries where high product variability has historically made automation unviable.

About Augmentus

Augmentus enables manufacturers to automate complex industrial processes without coding or robotics expertise. Its intelligent, no-code solution integrates 3D scanning, automatic toolpath generation, and adaptive robotic motion-making automation faster, easier, and significantly more flexible across a wide range of applications. The company's Scan-to-Path technology is currently deployed in over 6 countries across sectors including aerospace, heavy industry, precision manufacturing, and automotive.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tan Juanne

Senior Marketing Manager

marketing@augmentus.tech

www.augmentus.tech

SOURCE: Augmentus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/augmentus-raises-11m-to-scale-physical-ai-for-high-mix-complex-robotic-1046874