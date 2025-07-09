Ahead of World IVF Day, HRC Fertility Launches Innovative Clinical Trial with Gameto for More Approachable IVF

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / HRC Fertility is proud to announce its participation in a groundbreaking clinical trial evaluating Fertilo, an investigational approach to in vitro maturation (IVM) developed by biotechnology innovator Gameto. Fertilo aims to notably reduce the physical, emotional, and financial burden of traditional IVF and egg freezing by maturing eggs outside the body using lab ovarian support cells. This study will compare Fertilo to current in vitro maturation methods, focusing on outcomes like egg quality and pregnancy rates.

The clinical trial reflects HRC Fertility's ongoing mission to make fertility care more accessible while delivering high level treatment to patients. As a recognized leader in reproductive medicine, HRC Fertility remains dedicated to advancing innovative solutions that support improvement in outcomes and patient experience.

Unlike conventional IVF, which albeit modern in its approach, nonetheless can require two weeks of injections, Fertilo takes an alternative approach by aiming to mimic the natural environment of the ovary but in a lab setting. The goal is a potentially shorter protocol with just five days of oral medication, two injections, and an egg maturation within three days.

HRC Fertility is currently pre screening participants for the GAM-01 Study to further research this clinical trial protocol and outcomes. The trial will be led by Dr. Robert Boostanfar of HRC Fertility's Valley region, and includes physicians from HRC Fertility's Beverly Hills and Encino locations including Dr. Shahin Ghadir, Dr. Sasha Hakman, Dr. Rachel Mandelbaum, Dr. Alison Peck, Dr. David Tourgeman, Dr. Sahar Wertheimer, and Dr. Irene Woo. HRC Fertility is one of only a few IVF clinics in the United States to collaborate on this study, and thus far, the only IVF and fertility provider in Los Angeles offering this pioneering program.

"At HRC Fertility, we are proud to be at the forefront of advancing reproductive medicine," shares Dr. Robert Boostanfar, Board-certified Reproductive Endocrinologist of HRC Fertility and Principal Investigator of the study. "The Fertilo process has the potential to help make IVF more accessible to those who may have been discouraged by physical, emotional, or financial demands," adding "We are extremely excited to partner with Gameto on this study and look forward to assessing the potential alternative approach further."

Participants will undergo an abbreviated ovarian stimulation cycle followed by egg retrieval, after which immature eggs will be matured in the lab using the Fertilo process. The resulting embryos can be frozen on day five of development, with an embryo transfer to the patient scheduled within approximately two months.

Generally, participant criteria includes:

Participants be age 18-35

Undergoing assisted reproductive treatment

Body Mass Index (BMI) 21-40

Normal Uterine Cavity

Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) > 3 ng/mL

No endometriosis or presence of endometrioma

Male partner with adequate semen analysis

As with many studies, costs related to medication, egg retrieval, anesthesia, and frozen embryo transfer will typically be covered by the study sponsor but non-study related costs may not be covered, and study participant guidelines, parameters and restrictions apply.

About HRC Fertility

HRC Fertility is one of the most established providers of advanced IVF and fertility care, with locations across California including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and the Bay Area, with a Las Vegas location coming soon. For over 35 years, HRC Fertility has remained dedicated to helping hopeful parents preserve their family building options for the future or build families now through world-class assisted reproductive technology, compassion and innovation. For detailed information about HRC Fertility's services, locations, and providers, please visit www.havingbabies.com.

About Dr. Robert Boostanfar

Dr. Robert Boostanfar, MD, FACOG is a Board-Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist at HRC Fertility's Valley region seeing patients at the Valley region's Encino and Westlake Village locations. Dr. Robert Boostanfar is a leading researcher, and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated medical school from the University of Southern California. He completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1999 and his fellowship in the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility in 2002 at the USC Los Angeles County Women's and Children's Hospital. Dr. Boostanfar has supported patients across spectrums and has been seen on Good Morning America, CNN, TLC, KTLA, CBS People Magazine and Vogue, in addition to a myriad of nominations and awards.

About Gameto

Gameto is a biotechnology company redefining women's healthcare through cellular engineering. Focused on solving major challenges in reproductive health, Gameto develops therapies that aim to modernize fertility care, ovarian aging, and menopause. Its lead technology, Fertilo, uses lab-grown ovarian support cells to reduce the physical, emotional, and financial strain of traditional IVF and egg freezing. Gameto's mission is to bring safer, faster, and more accessible fertility solutions to women everywhere.

