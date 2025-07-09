Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies and Investor Hub Co. Ltd Sign Strategic MOU to Advance AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions Across West Africa

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTCID:VISM), a global leader in cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and AI-driven situational awareness, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ghana-based Investor Hub Co. Ltd ("Investor Hub") to develop and deploy next-generation AI and security technologies for medicine, healthcare, and hospital operations throughout the region.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

AI-Powered Diagnostics: Joint development of machine learning algorithms for early disease detection and tools to predict and prevent serious health issues earlier.

Cybersecurity Frameworks: Implementation of tailored data protection strategies to safeguard sensitive patient information

Operational Automation: Deployment of workflow automation tools to streamline hospital logistics, reduce costs, and improve service delivery

Strategic Scope & Objectives

Under the terms of the MOU, Visium will leverage its expertise in AI algorithm development and cybersecurity to design and integrate these solutions, while Investor Hub will facilitate on-site implementation, local regulatory compliance, and partnerships with government agencies and healthcare providers in Ghana and neighboring countries. This initiative aligns with global health goals to improve access to quality care, creating new opportunities for healthcare innovation and economic growth in West Africa.

"This partnership marks a great opportunity for Visium to bring cutting-edge AI and security technologies to healthcare institutions across West Africa," said?Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "By combining our AI analytics and cybersecurity capabilities with Investor Hub's regional expertise, our AI tools will help doctors detect diseases like malaria earlier, potentially saving thousands of lives annually across West Africa. Visium continues to aggressively pursue technology opportunities that advance digital transformation throughout West Africa.

"We are excited to work with Visium to pioneer technologies that will empower our healthcare systems," said?Michael Ofori, CEO of Investor Hub. "Our collaboration will accelerate the adoption of AI-driven diagnostics and robust security measures, ensuring that hospitals can deliver better care while maintaining the highest data-privacy standards."

Governance & Joint Oversight

A co-chaired IT Steering Committee-comprising senior representatives from both Visium and Investor Hub-will oversee project execution, meeting quarterly to review Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") such as hospital adoption rates, AI-tool accuracy, cybersecurity incident reduction, and cost savings.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTCID:VISM) is a cyber security and technology solutions provider that uses generative artificial intelligence and graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity, providing context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Our world class TruContextTM technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security, and deliver better security outcomes. TruContext plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

Visit www.visiumtechnologies.com or our YouTube channel for more.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements.

