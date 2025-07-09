Change of business completed from food manufacturing to digital currencies and decentralized artificial intelligence technology company

CAD $2 million financing completed building on strong foundation

Management team assembled with 80+ years combined expertise across public markets and digital assets.

New ticker symbol "ISTK" approved and trading commenced on Canadian Securities Exchange

Digital currencies now represent over $3 trillion in total market capitalization globally, with AI-focused digital assets exceeding $27 billion in market capitalization¹

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTC Pink: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on digital currencies and decentralized artificial intelligence, today announces that following the successful completion of its change of business transaction from The Good Flour Corp. to Intellistake Technologies Corp. (please refer to press releases dated June 5, 2025 and June 30, 2025), the Class "A" shares of the Company ("Common Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective at open of market today under the new ticker symbol "ISTK".

Intellistake provides traditional investors with regulated access to the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, through familiar stock exchange mechanisms. The Company eliminates technical barriers including digital asset wallet management and private key security, while addressing the institutional access gap that has historically limited participation to celebrities and venture capitalists with early access to private AI companies. Intellistake democratizes access to digital currencies that now represent over $3 trillion in total market capitalization globally, with AI-focused digital assets exceeding $27 billion in market capitalization¹. The total size of the market is presented for context and does not represent Intellistake's holdings of digital assets or its share of the market.

Intellistake has an experienced management team with over 80+ years of combined expertise across public markets, blockchain technology, and AI development, coupled with a strongly defined philosophy and financial vision for successful growth. The team is led by Jason Dussault, who brings over 32 years of experience in North American public markets as an investor, director, and CEO, with the past five years focused specifically on the digital asset space as both an investor and researcher.

"We're witnessing the collision of two revolutionary forces-AI and blockchain-creating a parallel financial universe that's operating at nearly half the scale of traditional equity markets," said Jason Dussault, Chief Executive Officer of Intellistake Technologies Corp. "While several public companies have demonstrated the tremendous value creation potential of digital asset strategies, most traditional investors remain locked out by technical barriers. Intellistake provides the bridge, offering regulated exposure to this transformation through familiar stock exchange mechanisms. And now, with traditional finance beginning to enter the space in a meaningful way, the timing has never been more critical."

Intellistake is designed to be resilient and not dependent on one asset, one product, or one market cycle. The Company's diversified approach includes: planned digital asset investment strategy focusing on decentralized AI tokens as disclosed in the Listing Statement (defined below); planned validator operations intending to earn staking rewards and commissions from delegators once operational; planned AI SaaS products developing subscription-based, blockchain-integrated business tools; and a mid-term vision including the tokenization of enterprise and physical assets to third parties. This diversified model is designed to create less reliance on token price and more focus on building recurring revenue streams.

Going forward, Intellistake will expand its enterprise AI software solutions, as it intends to develop custom AI agents for clients in sectors including energy, mining, and logistics. These solutions are expected to leverage decentralized blockchain networks and once solutions are operational and customers secured, provide recurring subscription-based revenue through monthly fees and licensing agreements.

"The institutional adoption isn't theoretical anymore-it's happening now. When mainstream awareness catches up to institutional adoption, the market potential could be significant," continued Dussault. "Major corporations are not so quietly adding digital assets to their balance sheets while institutional players build the infrastructure to support a parallel financial system. We're positioned to participate in this evolution at the precise moment when digital assets become as commonplace in investment portfolios as international stocks or REITs."

He continued, "Our approach will focus on decentralized AI networks that will operate across multiple independent nodes, significantly reducing dependencies on single providers and protecting against disruptions that can affect centralized AI systems. In digital currency terminology, 'decentralized' means the network isn't controlled by any single entity-unlike centralized systems where one company controls everything, decentralized networks distribute control across many participants, reducing concentration risk. Unlike pure-play Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs, we focus specifically on the intersection of AI and blockchain infrastructure, providing exposure to both the technology and the financial transformation it enables."

Intellistake has launched a comprehensive educational resources for traditional investors, anchored by 'one block at a time' - a blog where Jason Dussault and others explore their unique perspective bridging both the traditional and digital worlds. Additional resources include 'The Whale Academy' for technological education on traditional investing & digital currencies, and 'The Stakeholder' a regularly updated online magazine with industry news, commentary and analysis, all available on the Intellistake website. The company has also implemented an interactive assistance feature on its website to help visitors navigate questions about digital assets and the company's services. For investors who prefer direct communication, Intellistake offers a dedicated toll-free information line (contact information provided below) where callers can get immediate answers to company-related questions and general information about the company's business operations.

"Token and digital asset investing can be an intimidating and complex space for traditional investors," added Dussault "At Intellistake, our mission is to create a trusted, familiar gateway to this emerging asset class-designed by traditional investors, for traditional investors. We are equally focused on delivering regulated access and building the educational tools needed to empower confidence and informed participation in this new financial frontier."

Intellistake has very recently completed the change of business transaction and is presently at an early stage of development. It has not yet acquired any digital assets, nor has it commenced validator and staking operations. It has also not yet developed any AI technology solutions. With the change of business completed it will now commence the execution of the business plan described in the Listing Statement dated June 30, 2025 and filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. It is important to note that as with any investment there are risks including that digital assets remain an emerging assets class with government regulation still under development, there has been significant volatility in digital assets and their value can decline rapidly, historical performance of digital assets in not indicative of their future performance and global digital asset demand may not continue to increase due to global financial conditions and other factors. Intellistake is a start-up that does not have the same access to capital as other larger more established companies. Please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the Listing Statement for additional details on the risks associated with the Company's business.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Equitrend Data Inc. ("Equitrend"), pursuant to which Equitrend has agreed to provide certain investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for consideration of USD$150,000. The services will include marketing and communicating with institutional and professional investors, private equity funds, and retail brokers, developing and assisting with Pay-Per-Click campaigns, social media campaigns, email marketing campaigns, online banner and native ads and other related investor relation services. Equitrend may conduct certain of these services on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or other social media platforms. The term of the Agreement is for an initial period of up to three (3) months commencing July 9, 2025 and ending on October 9, 2025. The Company has the option to extend the term for an additional nine (9) months for additional aggregate consideration of USD$350,000. Equitrend's contact information is as follows: 1223-329 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC, British Columbia, attention: Sam Khabbazian, email: sam@equitrend-data.com, telephone: +1 (888) 269-4724.

