Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company"), a leading explorer in Canada's North, announces the mobilisation of its field crews to initiate the 2025 Phase I Surface Exploration Program at it projects located in the High Lake Belt, West Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut (Figure 1).

Blue Star also announces that it has received the final $125,000 payment of the $250,000 exploration grant from the Government of Nunavut's Discover, Invest, Grow ("DIG") program. This grant was awarded to the Company for its successful exploration programs completed in the 2024/25 fiscal year. The DIG program, administered by the Nunavut Department of Economic Development and Transportation, provides financial assistance to mineral exploration companies contributing to the sustainable growth of Nunavut's resource sector. The Company also received a $250,000 DIG grant for its exploration programs completed in 2022/23. To date, the Company has received a total of $500,000 from the DIG program. This continued support has helped to advance the Company's ongoing exploration work at its flagship Ulu Gold Project.

Ongoing Field Activities

Detailed mapping and sampling of targets within 1,000 metres of the Flood Zone deposit including The Flood Zone near surface, the North Flood Zone, the Central South target, Nutaaq and Nutaaq North targets, South-Twilight target and Axis target

Exposure of surface Flood Zone mineralisation for detailed structural mapping and sampling Supports potential extension of the current mineral resource to surface

Ground-based electromagnetic surveying using the Loupe-EM system (East Limb, Gabbro Breccia, West Lake, Contact, Bizen, and North Fold Nose)

Lithogeochemical surveys to further define detailed stratigraphy and potential structural controls in key target areas

Visible gold observed in untested veins at the Nutaaq target (Plate 1)

"The field team has been deployed to build additional confidence on our drill-ready targets as well as to advance additional targets to the drill-ready stage," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star. "The initial focus will be on the high-impact gold targets in the vicinity of the Flood Zone deposit, and will then move outwards to high-impact gold and critical mineral targets within Blue Star's land package and along the proposed Grays Bay road corridor. Detailed planning for Phase 2 of the exploration program is underway. We are looking forward to continuing to advance our highly prospective properties to evaluate their full potential."

Discussion of the 2025 Exploration Program

Phase I of Blue Star's 2025 field program is designed as a low-expenditure initiative focused on advancing priority targets within 1,000 metres of the high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit (Ghaffari et al., 2023. Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Ulu Gold Project, Nunavut, Canada. NI 43-101 Technical Report). A key highlight of the program is detailed mapping and channel sampling of a newly exposed section of the Flood Zone mineralization at surface using power washing. This work is expected to provide structural insights and support the potential extension of the current mineral resource to the surface.

Building on the 2024 geophysical program, a continuation of the Loupe time-domain electromagnetic (EM) survey will be conducted to infill and complete coverage of the prospective stratigraphy along the ULU anticline. Anomalous responses identified in both the 2024 and 2025 Loupe data will be systematically investigated through targeted ground follow-up to assess potential sources.

Additional 2025 Phase I activities will include field evaluation of targets refined during the winter season integrating historical and recent datasets. These include Loupe EM anomalies at Nutaaq and North Nutaaq; geological mapping and modern prospecting at the Twilight and South Zones; follow-up work on magnetic, airborne EM, and mapping data at the Central South target; and geological confirmation and prospecting of an IP anomaly at the Axis Zone.

Furthermore, the Company will continue its lithogeochemical study of the mafic volcanic sequences, aimed at refining the stratigraphic framework and identifying key structures associated with mineralization proximal to the Flood Zone deposit.

Initial field orientation traverses by the exploration team identified Nutaaq vein material in felsenmeer east of any veins previously tested in the Nutaaq target. Very fine visible gold was observed in a 10-metre section of 30-50 metres of frost-heaved vein material and host rock. A grab sample from the area in 2024 described as frothy white quartz returned 23 g/t gold (Blue Star News Release dated October 16, 2024). Historical samples (1992) in the area returned 29, 35 and 78 g/t gold (Ulu South Map 15, sample location and geochemistry, BHP 1992).

Historical sampling is documented within the references and appears to follow industry standards as accepted at the time of the work; no review of the historical sampling was completed by the Blue Star Qualified Person. Blue Star samples are grab samples, which are selective by definition, and were delivered under chain of custody to ALS Geochemistry in Yellowknife, NT for sample preparation which are then forwarded to ALS Canada Inc. in North Vancouver, BC for final analysis. Samples are prepared using code PREP-31 (crushing and pulverising) and analysed using codes Au-AA26 (50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish) and ME-MS61 (48 element four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over limits for non-gold elements are ore grade four acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. The QAQC program for prospecting consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs) resulting in a one in 20 sample insertion rate.

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Plate 1: Visible Gold in Untested Nutaaq Vein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/258227_5447425184f1e958_002full.jpg

Figure 1: Location Map of Blue Star's Exploration Targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/258227_5447425184f1e958_003full.jpg

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 300 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

