Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce it has signed back a Firm Offer with a major concentrate buyer (the "Buyer") for the sale of SBMI's high grade silver/gold concentrates. Negotiations with multiple interested parties have been going on for some time with multiple tests, assays, and metallurgical data required to satisfy all parties, and Management believes the Buyer is the best fit for the Company at this time.

As part of the process with the Buyer, SBMI completed the necessary KYC (Know Your Client) documentation and MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheets). Risk analysis by the Buyer determined SBMI represented no risk.

The Buyer has the capability to purchase product from the Super Champ Mine in Arizona and to purchase the flotation concentrates and concentrate from SBMI's Washington Mine in Idaho if they become available. The Buyer has the purchasing capacity to acquire all this production and SBMI's possible increases in production in Arizona. The Buyer is based in the United States of America and SBMI does not reasonably anticipate any tariff related issues arising from this transaction.

The Firm Offer contains standard contractual terms and conditions, and will be in effect until June 30, 2026. It provides for an initial payment equal to 90% of the estimated value of the concentrate to SBMI within 5 days of the Buyer picking up concentrate from the Company's mill in Arizona, subject to minor terms and conditions, with the remaining amount to be paid after verification of the concentrate by the Buyer. It is expected the initial delivery will consist of 25 tons of concentrate, and such deliveries should continue for the foreseeable future.

Readers are reminded SBMI on March 19, 2025 announced a concentrate grade of the Super Champ material of 530 ounces per ton silver, and on November 12, 2024 SBMI announced an independent accredited lab had assayed for gold in the Super Champ concentrates as part of a multi-element analysis, returning .52 ounces (16.16 grams/ton).

The Company will now make any adjustments to its process flowsheet if necessary and will commence production of concentrate for shipping beginning with mining new material from the Super Champ. As stated in its November 24, 2024 news release, SBMI's intention is to process 50 tons of Super Champ material per day, and gradually increase to the mill's rated capacity of 125 tpd.

SBMI advises that the numerous tests on the Super Champ material for the multiple interested parties demonstrated that SBMI's concentrates contain no deleterious material.

The Company will advise when the first shipment has taken place.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; the results of mill operations; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; counterparty risk with respect to the Buyer; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258229

SOURCE: Silver Bullet Mines Corp.