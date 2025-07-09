Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Notice of Intent ("NOI"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Shift Exploration Inc., with the US Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety ("DRMS") to commence a 36-hole, 6,000 m/19,685 ft rotary drill program at the Coyote Basin Uranium Project in Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties in northwestern Colorado. This program will be the Company's inaugural drill campaign on the Coyote Basin Property and forms the first part of the Phase II 2025 exploration campaign. The objective of the drill program is to confirm the presence of uranium mineralization discovered by previous operators during the 1970s and determine the location of higher-grade zones within the known mineralized horizons. Part One of the Phase II exploration program is focused on bringing the historical uranium and vanadium resources to compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

As part of the activities requested under the NOI, Homeland will also be planning to excavate three trenches to further verify the apparent width extent of the mineralized lenses. Each trench is located to expose the geology over parts of Horizons 1- 3 where Phase 1 mapping and prospecting discovered anomalous radioactivity in outcrop up to eight times background levels (400 cps) using a CT007-M microR Meter. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not a substitute for laboratory analysis and should not be considered as a measure of uranium concentration. The trench locations also coincide with historically identified anomalous uranium concentrations in outcrop ranging up to 0.146% U3O8 (from W.M.R. internal report, Executive Summary, Coyote Basin Uranium District, Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties, State of Colorado, 1980). Neither the Company nor the Qualified Person can validate the accuracy of the historical outcrop sampling as detailed location information was not disclosed in the historical geological reports acquired by Homeland.

Axiom Exploration Group, the Company's consultant on the Phase I Exploration Mapping Program, has been able to confirm the presence and physical location of the exposed radioactive stratigraphic horizons discovered in the 1970s. The horizons are variably anomalous, confirmed roughly parallel and verified continuous almost over the entire north-south length of the property. The horizons remain untested by drilling over the majority of their strike length.

"Homeland is pleased that the Phase I program is on track to confirm the presence and location of anomalous radioactivity along Western Mining's historical Horizons 1 through 4. Their outcropping exposures appear to be consistent with the locations indicated in the property dataset acquired last year," stated Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO of Homeland Uranium. "We are even more excited to have lodged our NOI with the regulators and eagerly anticipate receiving the approval of our upcoming confirmation drilling program scheduled for this fall."

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

The Coyote Basin Project is reported by Energy Metals Corporation in its Management Discussion and Analysis dated November 14, 2006 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to contain an estimated historical resource of 8,850,000 tons grading 0.20% U3O8 and 0.10% V2O5 totaling 35.4 million pounds of U3O8 and 17.7 million pounds of V205. This resource was calculated by the previous project operator, Western Mining Resources, based on a 1978-79 program of surface sampling, coring, drill hole chip sampling and gamma logging of 24 widely spaced holes.

The Company is not treating this historical resource as current mineral resources and the reader is cautioned not to rely on it. The reader is cautioned that a qualified person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resource as current mineral resources or mineral reserves nor can the Company or the QP comment on the quality or verify the data obtained from the assay sampling program used to determine the historical resource estimate, as this information was not included in the historical reports acquired by Homeland. The Company is not treating the historical resource as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company and the Qualified Person is unable to compare the historical resources to the CIM's current resource classification system. The Coyote Basin Project and any future NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate will require considerable further evaluation.

Qualified Person

Nancy Normore., P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's expectations and strategic plans in relation to the exploration of the Company's uranium mineral properties, including accomplishing the objectives of the Phase I and Phase II exploration program at the Coyote uranium project in Colorado.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; future demand for energy; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the captions "Risks Factors" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's disclosure materials filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

