Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.07.2025 14:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HUMAN FRONTIER SCIENCE PROGRAM: Erin M. Schuman Wins 2026 Nakasone Award for Discovery on Neural Synapse Function and Change During Formation of Memories

STRASBOURG, France, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Human Frontier Science Program Organization (HFSPO) is pleased to award the 2026 HFSP Nakasone Award to Erin Schuman for her breakthrough related to the function and plasticity of neuronal synapses, their mRNA triggered function, and change during memory formation.

Erin Schuman - photo credit Marcus Gloger Körber-Stiftung

Schuman's groundbreaking research revealed that proteins critical for neuron communication, plasticity and memory storage, are produced locally at synapses, the junctions between neurons. This insight overturns the previous belief that all proteins are made in the cell body and then shipped out to synapses where they function.

"HFSPO is thrilled to honor Dr. Erin Schuman as her discovery is influencing the entire field of neuroscience where the focus is increasingly on individual synapses, rather than whole neurons," said HFSPO Secretary-General Pavel Kabat. "This is the nature of the Nakasone Award: it is given to those pioneers who literally advance the frontiers of a whole discipline."

The HFSP Nakasone Award was established in 2010 to honor scientists who have made key breakthroughs in fields at the forefront of the life sciences. It recognizes the vision of Japan's former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, who envisioned and created the International Human Frontier Science Program beginning with a charter by the global leaders of the G7 nations in 1987.

Schuman is the managing director at the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research in Frankfurt, Germany. She moved from her faculty position at the California Institute of Technology to join the Max Planck Society in 2009. A native of the United States of America, she is a member of EMBO, and the German and U.S. National Academies of Science as well the UK's Royal Society. Her research has garnered numerous awards, most recently the Brain Prize in 2023 and Körber European Science Prize in 2024. She is a co-opted Professor of Biology at Goethe University in Frankfurt and professor of Synaptic Function and Plasticity at the Donders Center for Neuroscience and the Faculty of Science of Radboud University in the Netherlands.

For full details on Schuman's discoveries, standing, and citations, please see HFSP full description of the 2026 Nakasone Award.

For more information or to schedule interviews, contact Rachael Bishop, Science Writer and Editor: phone: +33 (0)7 81 87 62 21 or email: rbishop@hfsp.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712765/HUMAN_FRONTIER_SCIENCE_PROGRAM.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712766/HUMAN_FRONTIER_SCIENCE_PROGRAM_Logo.jpg

HUMAN FRONTIER SCIENCE PROGRAM Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/erin-m-schuman-wins-2026-nakasone-award-for-discovery-on-neural-synapse-function-and-change-during-formation-of-memories-302483927.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.