Novenda Technologies secures $6.1M to revolutionize dental products with breakthrough 3D printing

Dutch company's groundbreaking material jetting technology for night guards and dentures eliminates manual labour in dental manufacturing while achieving unprecedented colour and material control.

Eindhoven, July 09, 2025announces $6.1m in funding to transform dental product manufacturing with its revolutionary multi-material 3D printing technology. This innovative solution aims to make high-quality dental care better, more aesthetically pleasing, accessible and affordable.

The $6.1m Series A funding round was led by Brightlands Venture Partners with participation from KBC Focus Fund (Belgium), Borski Fund (NL) and Limburg Business Development Fund/LIOF (NL) as well as a group of angel investors and an Innovation Credit from RVO.





Novenda Team. Photo credit: Simon Van Boxtel.

Novenda Technologies was founded in 2019 by Klaas Wiertzema, Petra Doelman and Joost Anne Veerman following intensive market research and collaboration with dental professionals. The founders conducted extensive consultations with dentists, dental technicians, and other stakeholders to develop the right solution for the market. By 2021, the company had installed its first printer at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, achieving its first multi-material print using its proprietary software and materials. This milestone marked the beginning of an intensive development process, leading to a successful proof of concept for nightguards and dentures in 2023.

The company's full stack technology enables the manufacturing of more comfortable, natural-looking dental products that combine hard materials for protection with soft materials for comfort - all in a single piece. This represents a fundamental shift in dental product manufacturing. While traditional methods require manual assembly and post-processing, the company's platform combines multiple materials seamlessly in a single print run, using water-soluble supports that dissolve with a simple tap water wash. Most significantly, Novenda Technologies has developed smart print modes that achieve precise layer control without mechanical rollers - a limitation that causes ink contamination and restricted colour capabilities in competing systems.





Novenda's dentures with full color management.

Klaas Wiertzema, CEO and co-founder of Novenda Technologies commented: "The combination of water-soluble support and the absence of mechanical interventions to compensate for imprecisions ensures unprecedented long-term accuracy and eliminates the need for extensive post-processing. This is particularly important in a world where dental technicians are becoming increasingly scarce and expensive."

The platform's impact is already evident. Its innovative colour management algorithm achieves unlimited colour possibilities using just a few base colours, while maintaining superior mechanical properties that ensure products won't break during use. The system can produce up to 15 nightguards and 8 dentures per hour, making it ideal for mid-size and large dental labs. While Novenda's LD100 printer represents a one-time investment, the LD100 works exclusively with its own materials to ensure quality and biocompatibility, generating recurring revenue while maintaining strict quality standards.

The timing of Novenda's solution coincides with a significant shift in the dental industry. The workflow for producing dental prostheses is becoming increasingly digital, with oral scanners replacing manual impressions. However, existing manufacturing techniques haven't kept pace with this digital transformation, often requiring substantial manual intervention. In several countries, this challenge is driving a trend toward centralized manufacturing facilities, where Novenda's automated platform will have a huge impact.

Olga Goor, Investment Manager at Brightlands Venture Partners, added: "As lead investor, Brightlands Venture Partners is proud to support Novenda Technologies in this next phase of growth. Their multi-material jetting technology is a breakthrough in digital dentistry, enabling scalable, high-precision manufacturing with minimal waste and post-processing. This innovation not only sets a new quality standard for dental products but also enhances affordability of dental care for patients that are unable to afford alternatives currently available in the market. This will ultimately drive the transformation of the dental industry towards a more sustainable and equitable future."

Novenda Technologies has built a team of fifteen experts across physics, chemistry, material science, and software engineering. These disciplines work closely together in a spirit of collaboration and trust, rather than competition and control mechanisms. Their innovations are protected by multiple patents, with more in the pipeline. Early feedback from the industry has been exceptional, with experts noting that the surface finish and aesthetic appearance of Novenda's night guards are "the best we have seen," and some even suggesting that "multi-material jetting is the future in dental."





An image of Novenda's production printer.

"Having an idea for a disruptive technology is just the beginning. Realizing this vision requires the right people, the right drive, and the right team spirit," added Klaas Wiertzema. "At Novenda, we don't just say that people are our most important asset - we live it. We are deeply committed to fostering a culture that stimulates and supports our team, ensuring that every member is motivated and empowered to achieve the extraordinary. This drive for excellence is reflected in our approach to providing customers with the most reliable and user-friendly printers, combined with the best support they could wish for."

Looking ahead, Novenda plans to expand its platform to other dental applications and eventually enter new markets where individualized mass manufacturing is key. The company's immediate focus is on deploying its technology in large and mid size dental labs across Europe and the US, where its high-throughput, automated solution can help meet growing demand.

"At KBC Focus Fund, we invest in deep-tech companies that push the boundaries of innovation, and Novenda is a prime example of this. Their groundbreaking multi-material jetting technology has the potential to transform the dental industry by enabling cost-effective, high-quality production of dental products with minimal waste and post-processing. We are excited to support Novenda in this next phase of growth as they bring their pioneering solutions to market and redefine digital dentistry." added Nuno Carvalho, Investment Director at KBC Focus Fund.

Novenda Technologies (a registered name of Lake3D B.V.) is a dynamic, young company revolutionizing the dental market with its ground-breaking multi-material jetting printer. The company's LD100 printer seamlessly combines multiple materials, offering full flexibility in mechanical properties and perfect colour control of printed products. To support this innovation, the company has developed a high-end software package that integrates effortlessly into our customers' existing workflows.

Inkjet printing is a complex technology, but Novenda's experts have designed a print process that is both highly accurate and highly productive. The company's in-house developed printing materials ensure high-quality dental products with excellent mechanical properties and superior aesthetic results.

The KBC Focus Fund is a € 50 million venture capital fund that focuses on advanced technology companies ("Deeptech") with international ambition. We've set ourselves as primary goal to boost the upcoming segments of nanotechnology, micro-electronics and Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) by contributing our funds but also our collective experience in venture capital as well as our deep industry network. We mainly focus on Belgium and surrounding countries where well-known expertise centers in this technological area are located.

The KBC Focus Fund leverages on the network and expertise of KBC Group and is managed by KBC Securities. KBC Securities has a solid knowledge of the tech ecosystem in Belgium and beyond with experienced teams in the M&A, Corporate Finance and Research & Sales departments. As part of KBC Group, the KBC Focus Fund aims to be long-term partners for entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit https://kbcsecurities.com/investment-services/kbc-focus-fund.

Borski Fund is a diversity tech VC fund headquartered in the Netherlands. The fund strategically invests in climate tech and sustainable solutions, health care companies and propositions empowering future societies. Borski Fund primarily targets Western Europe-based companies with international aspirations, offering support to entrepreneurs through their extensive network and entrepreneurial experience. The €50 million fund, founded by Simone Brummelhuis and Laura Rooseboom, is dedicated to promoting diversity and gender equality.

LIOF is the regional development agency for Limburg and supports innovative entrepreneurs with advice, network and financing. We are available for every start-up, scaleup and small and medium-sized business

