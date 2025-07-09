IMAGENai Inc.: 'Lavender & The Butterfly Nation' Pushes Boundaries with World's First GenAI-Hybrid Animated Feature

LONDON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAGENai Inc., a boundary-pushing GenAI creative studio, unveils its pioneering animated feature, Lavender & The Butterfly Nation - a cinematic breakthrough that combines generative AI with human-directed storytelling.





The film follows Lavender, a curious yet painfully shy girl who struggles to trust or make friends after her family's sudden evacuation. She discovers a magical realm of butterfly people, where she learns courage, friendship, and kindness while helping unite the realm against a jealous wasp bent on destruction. The film conveys themes of inclusion and transformation for families and young adults, blending science fiction, fantasy, and heartfelt moral storytelling.

Its teaser, a finalist at AIMF (Artificial Intelligence Media Festival)-an international platform celebrating innovation in AI-powered storytelling-highlights creators who integrate generative tools.

"Lavender & The Butterfly Nation" is produced by Anoush Sadegh (PGA) and written by Mandy Fason (SAG-AFTRA). The production utilizes a groundbreaking GenAI pipeline, leveraging tools enhanced by human-directed ballet motion capture. The result is a cost-effective, visually stunning film that empowers indie creators to compete at blockbuster levels.

"This is more than animation, it's the beginning of a new filmmaking paradigm," says producer Anoush Sadegh. "We're not replacing human artistry; we're amplifying it. This film proves that independent creators, and even young artists, can now bring cinematic-scale stories to life using AI."

While the teaser showcases AI-driven visuals and motion-captured ballet, the feature-length film is set to introduce original music and youth voice talent, part of IMAGENai's broader vision to empower emerging artists.

The teaser is under consideration at Rencontres Internationales Paris/Berlin, WSXA Barcelona, and Norwich Film Festival. IMAGENai Inc. welcomes aligned collaborations in streaming, licensing, and mission-driven initiatives as the studio brings this fully realized film to global audiences.

IMAGENai Inc. is currently exploring festival and distribution opportunities in the UK and Ireland.

