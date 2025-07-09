Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.07.2025
Schwergewicht aus London investiert Millionen in australisches Goldprojekt - was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen!
09.07.2025 14:10 Uhr
IMAGENai Inc.: 'Lavender & The Butterfly Nation' Pushes Boundaries with World's First GenAI-Hybrid Animated Feature

LONDON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAGENai Inc., a boundary-pushing GenAI creative studio, unveils its pioneering animated feature, Lavender & The Butterfly Nation - a cinematic breakthrough that combines generative AI with human-directed storytelling.

Ultra-realistic AI-generated image of Lavender, the main character in the animated feature Lavender & The Butterfly Nation.

The film follows Lavender, a curious yet painfully shy girl who struggles to trust or make friends after her family's sudden evacuation. She discovers a magical realm of butterfly people, where she learns courage, friendship, and kindness while helping unite the realm against a jealous wasp bent on destruction. The film conveys themes of inclusion and transformation for families and young adults, blending science fiction, fantasy, and heartfelt moral storytelling.

Its teaser, a finalist at AIMF (Artificial Intelligence Media Festival)-an international platform celebrating innovation in AI-powered storytelling-highlights creators who integrate generative tools.

"Lavender & The Butterfly Nation" is produced by Anoush Sadegh (PGA) and written by Mandy Fason (SAG-AFTRA). The production utilizes a groundbreaking GenAI pipeline, leveraging tools enhanced by human-directed ballet motion capture. The result is a cost-effective, visually stunning film that empowers indie creators to compete at blockbuster levels.

"This is more than animation, it's the beginning of a new filmmaking paradigm," says producer Anoush Sadegh. "We're not replacing human artistry; we're amplifying it. This film proves that independent creators, and even young artists, can now bring cinematic-scale stories to life using AI."

While the teaser showcases AI-driven visuals and motion-captured ballet, the feature-length film is set to introduce original music and youth voice talent, part of IMAGENai's broader vision to empower emerging artists.

The teaser is under consideration at Rencontres Internationales Paris/Berlin, WSXA Barcelona, and Norwich Film Festival. IMAGENai Inc. welcomes aligned collaborations in streaming, licensing, and mission-driven initiatives as the studio brings this fully realized film to global audiences.

IMAGENai Inc. is currently exploring festival and distribution opportunities in the UK and Ireland.

Media inquiries, screeners, interviews, and GenAI pipeline demonstrations are available upon request at Info@IMAGENai.ai.

Watch the Teaser: Lavender & The Butterfly Nation
Discover a 2-minute glimpse into Lavender's vibrant world.
www.IMAGENai.ai
Info@imagenai.ai

About IMAGENai Inc.
Founded by Anoush Sadegh, IMAGENai Inc. blends imagination and AI to create ethical, emotionally driven films and digital stories. Pioneering GenAI-powered production, the company emphasizes creative collaboration, transparency, and narrative innovation to deliver globally resonant stories.

CONTACT
Anoush Sadegh, Founder & CEO
IMAGENai Inc.
PHONE: 310-422-0342
EMAIL: Anoush@IMAGENai.ai
WEB: www.IMAGENai.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a551701-741d-43e0-a406-f9e67b64bcbf
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6f498aa-82b8-4a32-82ca-899fa6dd6016


