Absolent Air Care Group AB: Peter Unelind appointed President and CEO of Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) and Henrik Norlén appointed interim CEO for the transition period

The Board of Directors of Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) has appointed Peter Unelind as President and CEO of the company, with effect from 9 January 2026 at the latest. For the transition period until Peter takes up his position, the Board has appointed Henrik Norlén as interim CEO with effect from 11 August 2025.

Peter Unelind is currently Division President of Crushing Solutions, Sandvik Rock Processing. In his most recent positions at Sandvik, he has led global, decentralized divisions with full responsibility for driving profitable and sustainable growth. Peter has significant industrial and international leadership experience and has held several senior management positions within operations. He holds a Master's degree in Physics and a Licentiate of Engineering (pre-doctoral degree) in Semiconductor Physics from Lund University.

"The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Peter Unelind as the new President and CEO of Absolent Air Care Group. With his solid experience, proven leadership and strong track record, he is the right person to lead the company forward. We look forward to the next step in our growth journey under Peter's leadership." says Johan Westman, Chairman of the Board of Absolent Air Care Group.

"I am grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to continuing to develop Absolent Air Care Group and create long-term value for customers, shareholders, and stakeholders. Inspired by the company's purpose and potential, I am excited to lead the Group into its next phase of sustainable and profitable growth." says Peter Unelind.

Due to the increase in scope and responsibility of other assignments Joakim Westh has decided to step down as interim CEO. Joakim Westh will, however, remain as Senior Advisor to secure continuity and a smooth handover. For the period until Peter takes up his position, the Board of Absolent Air Care Group has appointed a new interim CEO, Henrik Norlén, who will take up the role on 11 August.

"Henrik has a strong profile and is well equipped to take on the responsibility until Peter is in place. At the same time, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to Joakim Westh for his efforts as interim CEO during an important transition period. The fact that Joakim will remain as Senior Advisor in addition to his role as a member of the Board of Directors will ensure a stable transition and maintain focus on the business," says Johan Westman, Chairman of the Board of Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ).

Henrik Norlén joins us from Mettler Toledo in Manchester, UK, where he was Managing Director and Global Business Unit Head. He has also held key positions at Tetra Pak. With over 30 years of industrial experience in Europe, Asia, and North America, he will contribute an international perspective and strong operational leadership.

