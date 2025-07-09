Barilla Group has released its latest Sustainability Report, as well as its objectives for 2030, confirming sustainability as a strategic pivot for the future. A commitment that has earned Barilla the recognition, for the second year running, as the leading food company in the world by reputation according to Global RepTrak® 100

"The road will be long and complex as always, but thanks to the commitment and passion of our People we are ready to continue the journey with the same intensity and determination with which we began," state Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla

The vision for a more resilient, efficient and future-oriented agriculture involves over 7,000 farmers and 815,000 tons of raw materials purchased according to the specifications of Barilla's sustainable farming programmes on durum wheat, common wheat, rye, and basil. The Group also supports farmer education through initiatives like Accademia Basilico, offering specialized training to empower farmers and teach techniques for sustainable basil cultivation.

Looking ahead, Barilla also intends to encourage progressive diffusion of regenerative agriculture, with the aspiration of reaching a supply of 250,000 tons of raw materials from certified regenerative production by 2030.

Barilla already uses 48% of its electricity from renewable sources and in the last five years has installed 4 MW of photovoltaic systems for self-generation at its plants. According to the €168 million Energy Water Plan, it will manage to install a total of 24 MW by 2030 and targets a 250% increase in recycled and reused water in water-stressed areas.

Its people-first approach remains central: Barilla achieved gender pay parity in 2020 and introduced a policy guaranteeing all parents at least 12 weeks of fully paid leave, regardless of gender or marital status. Currently, 35% of Executives and Managers are women, with a target of 40% by 2030, reinforcing the ambition to build an inclusive and equitable workplace.

With its commitment to people's well-being, the Group continues to improve its products and make them tasty, safe and suitable for a proper, balanced diet. In 2024, 88% of volumes sold contain =5 grams of sugar and =0.5 grams of salt per serving, while 90% are a source of fiber. Last year, Barilla also donated over 3,700 tons of food and more than €2 million to support communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250709705517/en/

Contacts:

Elena Botrytis: elena.botturi@barilla.com, +31642472860