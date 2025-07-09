Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Positioned to Capitalize on $30+ Billion in New U.S. Defense Spending on AI and Drones in the 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

Company advancing ongoing discussions with Department of Defense and prime contractors who will benefit from massive additional funding availability

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered security and threat detection solutions, today announces that it sees significant opportunities for its patented AI-powered computer vision technologies for the rapid analysis of drone-based imagery following the passage of the U.S. government's One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). The bill allocates as much as $33 billion in direct spending on drones and artificial intelligence and broader defense modernization for the Department of Defense (DoD).

Signed into law on July 4, 2025, the OBBBA represents a historic federal commitment to unmanned systems (or drones) and artificial intelligence. Included in the bill is $13.5 billion committed to unmanned systems and $16 billion for investment into government-wide AI initiatives across defense, federal IT modernization and border operations. These investments, slated for Fiscal 2026 collectively, create large opportunities for U.S.-based providers like Safe Pro Group as the funding drives demand for innovation in technologies and field-proven solutions that can utilize drones and AI to address evolving threats, both on the battlefield and domestically, for national security and public safety.

"As the United States seeks to harness the power of drones and AI to support the warfighter and protect its borders, we believe that the passage of the OBBBA creates significant opportunities for our unique, battle-tested imagery analysis technology within the Department of Defense. We look forward to advancing our activities with the multiple program executive offices within the DoD and prime contractors supporting customers on fulfilling new AI capabilities with this new funding," said Dan Erdberg, chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

The Company's AI-powered drone-based imagery analysis platform can detect and identify over 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance in a fraction of a second per image, rapidly delivering mission-critical situational awareness. Whether deployed on the edge in real-time (SpotlightAITM OnSite) or leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the cloud (SpotlightAITM), the Company's Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology can scale globally, offering solutions for rapid battlefield analysis as well as supporting large-scale commercial and humanitarian demining operations. Powering the Company's SPOTD technology, Safe Pro's unique real-world datasets include high-resolution drone imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.66 million drone images analyzed to date, and 28,000+ threats identified across 6,705 hectares in Ukraine, an area nearly equivalent in size to Manhattan.

This dataset is also being used to develop new, real-time force protection solutions for soldiers by integrating the technology into the TAK software ecosystem which includes the U.S. Army's ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit or ATAK) platform. Integration of SPOTD into ATAK can allow detections of small explosive threats instantly identified in drone-based imagery by the Company's AI technology to be quickly shared across potentially hundreds of thousands of soldier-carried and vehicle-mounted, wireless connected devices widely utilized by the U.S. Armed Forces.

