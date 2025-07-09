Trimble and KT Corporation to Deliver Bundled Telecom and Precise Positioning Services in South Korea

New Collaboration Will Enable Centimeter-level Accuracy for Auto and IoT Applications Nationwide

SEOUL, South Korea and WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® (Nasdaq: TRMB) and KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) today announced they plan to deliver precise positioning services across South Korea with the Trimble RTX® Fast network. Together, the companies will provide bundled telecom, correction and precise positioning services to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Internet of Things (IoT) companies throughout South Korea.

Trimble's real-time GNSS correction services are purpose-built for the connected future with expansive global coverage via IP/cellular and satellite delivery. Trimble RTX Fast provides real-time centimeter-level positioning to enhance safety, unlock greater performance, automate workflows and enable increased productivity.

"We are committed to growing and expanding our technology coverage to enable a more connected world of the future," said Olivier Casabianca, vice president, advanced positioning at Trimble. "With an existing footprint in North America and Europe, we are building on our strategy to extend RTX Fast to other regions around the world."

With more than seven million square miles (18 million square kilometers) of Trimble RTX Fast network coverage around the world, automotive manufacturers and IoT companies can leverage a consistent positioning technology platform ideal for enabling a broad range of applications.

OEMs can now seamlessly test and develop their advanced driving applications from prototype to production, leveraging these ASIL-certified positioning solutions. In collaboration with KT Corporation, Trimble will deliver a unified positioning and correction services solution tailored explicitly for vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) or vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities. This enables enhanced connectivity, driving greater effectiveness across a variety of applications, including IoT deployments such as smart city infrastructure, advanced field robotics and software-defined vehicles.

"With KT's broad coverage of wired and wireless network infrastructure evenly distributed across Korea (urban, rural, mountainous and island), and immediate access to the Trimble RTX Fast network, companies will be able to easily use, test and validate their automotive and IoT systems in South Korea " said Wontae, Kim, head of strategic customer business division at KT Corporation. "Not only will this accelerate the development and deployment cycle, but it also ensures accuracy and access to positioning data they can trust."

Key benefits of the Trimble and KT Corporation combined solution of bundled services will include:

Seamless integration with existing IoT infrastructure

Ability to purchase correction services and connectivity simultaneously

Access to local expertise and support

To learn more about Trimble's precise positioning technology for automotive and IoT applications, visit https://positioningservices.trimble.com.

To learn more about KT Corporation's nationwide network, visit https://enterprise.kt.com/pd/P_PD_BS_TS_001.do.

About KT Corporation

Founded in 1981, KT has established itself as a leader in the Korean telecommunications industry and is currently transforming into an AICT company. In addition, KT has been developing a connected car business that encompasses communication, software, and content since 2004, and plans to develop a smart city business to create a safe and convenient urban environment through precision positioning service cooperation with Trimble.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

