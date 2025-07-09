Palantir and Tomorrow.io Partner to Operationalize Global Weather Intelligence and Agentic AI

BOSTON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of enterprise operating systems, and Tomorrow.io, a leading weather intelligence and resilience platform, today announced a partnership with the aim to reshape the future of weather intelligence and operational readiness. The partnership will integrate Tomorrow.io's proprietary data and predictive insights into Palantir's industry-leading platforms, enabling end-to-end automated weather decision-making across defense, government, aviation, supply chain, infrastructure, and more. As part of the agreement, Palantir and Tomorrow.io will pursue joint go-to-market opportunities, to engage mutual partners and customers across defense, government, and enterprise sectors.

Day-to-day and extreme weather endanger billions of lives and has the world at risk of losing $38 trillion in annual economic output, yet reliable real-time atmospheric data remains unavailable for the majority of the planet. Tomorrow.io closed this gap by launching the first commercial constellation purpose-built for weather observations and by training adaptive AI models on that proprietary data that learn from each new data cycle. Coupled with Palantir's battle-tested decision engines, the partnership converts a global threat into an operational advantage with hyper-local accuracy and without human intervention.

As part of the partnership, Tomorrow.io is joining Palantir FedStart program. FedStart is a SaaS offering that helps accelerate federal go-to-market strategies by enabling companies to run their products within Palantir's Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and Impact Level (IL) accredited environment. FedStart provides a seamless pathway for companies to achieve compliance and scale their operations within the government sector. Through FedStart, Tomorrow.io will be able to start offering their service to millions of federal government employees. Tomorrow.io joins other recently announced Palantir FedStart customers such as Anthropic, Grafana Labs, and Virtualitics.

"We built FedStart to accelerate the government's ability to leverage the best, most innovative technologies as they emerge. By enabling the federal workforce to take advantage of Tomorrow.io while ensuring strict adherence to the compliance and security requirements for processing U.S. government (USG) data, we are excited to help increase productivity and efficacy across government," said Mike Gallagher, Head of Defense for Palantir Technologies. Tomorrow.io's proprietary satellite constellation and AI-powered predictive insights engine provide a disruptive leap in global predictions down to hyperlocal and minute-level granularity. By embedding this intelligence into Palantir's operational AI environments, the joint solution intends to deliver instant, automated weather-aware actions across the entire value chain from rerouting logistics to initiating defense protocols, fully calibrated based on operation-critical thresholds.

"In the age of AI, whoever owns the data owns the future, and our partnership with Palantir unlocks a new level of resilience for the world," said Shimon Elkabetz, CEO and Co-founder at Tomorrow.io. "As the only full-stack weather company with proprietary data from space, operational-grade AI modeling and agentic intelligence, we are defining the next generation of decision-making and competitive advantage with a truly synergetic partner in Palantir."

By embedding Tomorrow.io's space-based observations and AI forecasts directly into Palantir's decision platforms, the two companies will deliver tailored solutions for both public and private sectors. The partnership is designed to accelerate joint offerings, commercial deployments, and mission-critical support, working towards establishing a new global standard for resilience.

About Tomorrow.io

Selected by TIME Magazine as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Companies in the World, Tomorrow.io is the world's leading Resilience Platform. Combining next-generation space technology, advanced generative AI, and proprietary weather modeling, Tomorrow.io delivers unmatched forecasting and decision-making capabilities. Trusted by six of the top ten Fortune 500 companies, Tomorrow.io empowers organizations to proactively manage weather-related risks, opportunities, and enhance operational efficiency. From cutting-edge weather intelligence to real-time early warning systems, Tomorrow.io enables predictive, impact-based action for a safer, more resilient future. Learn more at Tomorrow.io.

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the transaction structure, the amount and the terms of the contract, and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms' reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Media Contacts

Tomorrow.io

[email protected]

Palantir

[email protected]

SOURCE Tomorrow.io